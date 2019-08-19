Grain Bids 1 hr ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.67 CBOT: $3.65Soybeans Equity: $8.15 CBOT: $8.66WheatEquity: $4.61CBOT: $4.65 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Wessel, Connie BECK, Bradley Oct 17, 1956 - Aug 12, 2019 WRIGHT, Gerald Aug 10, 1950 - Aug 7, 2019 MCFARLAND, Rachel Jul 20, 1982 - Aug 10, 2019 OWEN, Anna Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBeecher City resident fills void with food standUPDATE: Scene cleared after pickup, semi catch fire Thursday morningFormer Sigel man not guilty of sexually assaulting girl over several yearsCIL-Con returns to the Cross County MallHusted dominates at state fairZoning changes recommended for The EquityImproving delivery of health careTodd Buenker: State shouldn’t have legalized recreational marijuanaPlanners opposed to residences near airport08-11-19 Effingham County Jail bookings Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
