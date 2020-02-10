Grain Bids Feb 10, 2020 5 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.82 CBOT: $3.81Soybeans Equity: $8.72 CBOT: $8.84WheatEquity: $5.72CBOT: $5.52 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Brothers, Ashley Tanner, Juanita Prather, Doris BURRUS, William Apr 8, 1936 - Feb 7, 2020 Maples, Robert Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMall gets new owner, city to make repairsCouncil gives green light for recreational cannabis salesArrest made at Teutopolis High School WednesdayEffingham County jailNo charges in Boos shooting; ruled accidentalPolice: Maywood man tried to meet Teutopolis studentJail BookingsTrial ordered in child abuse caseJim Nowlan, guest columnist: Fair map won’t happen with current Illinois Supreme CourtPair of Hearts take next step in football careers Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
