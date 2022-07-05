The summer of 2018 was rough for my dad, Brad Robards.
By the end of every day, he was extremely tired and felt sick to his stomach. We blamed it on stress and him working long hours in the summer heat. At least, that’s what we hoped it was.
He went to the doctor and they said his iron was very low, but were concerned that this was not the only problem going on. So they scheduled another appointment, and put him on an iron pill that gave my Dad the energy he had been lacking for so long.
Sadly, it wasn’t just the iron.
On Aug. 31, 2018, my father had a colonoscopy that gave a diagnosis of Stage 4 colorectal cancer. Further testing revealed the cancer had spread to his right lower lung and right and left adrenal glands.
I will never forget my parents telling me the horrifying news and remember the knot that tied itself in my stomach. All I could do was hug him and cry while my Dad stood tall and strong and said, “I’m going to fight this.”
The week before, I had watched a YouTube video about a football player named Inky Johnson, who lost his arm during a time when his career was starting to take off. The theme of his speech was “When God says no.”
I had prayed for weeks that my Dad’s multiple doctors appointments would end in good results. Unfortunately, this time God said no. But what truly matters is how you handle and respond to that no.
The night I found out the news, I recalled that video and knew that God’s plan would always be bigger and better than mine could ever be, even if it didn’t feel like it at that moment.
We wasted no time trying to beat this. On Sept. 11, 2018, my Dad got his port put in where they would hook up the IVs.
Since then, my father has received chemotherapy every two weeks. Witnessing my Dad going off to his first chemotherapy appointment was scary. We all had no idea what to expect, but my fears were soon reduced.
I had a volleyball game that night and definitely did not expect my father to be there after the day he had. But he was up there in the stands, smiling, laughing, and cheering me on.
Chemo does come with its side effects. For my Dad, it included a stinging sensation to cold, fatigue and food not having a taste. But every time he was asked how he was doing, he did not seek any sympathy and always responded, “It could be worse.”
Soon after beginning chemo, we immediately began getting good results. My father’s cancer marker number started at 44, and every chemo week since my Dad was diagnosed, he would knock that number down tremendously.
My Dad’s current cancer marker is 3.1. Along with that, his lung tumor has shrunk 95% and all the other tumors have decreased considerably as well!
Throughout this entire journey, my family and I have experienced a roller coaster of emotions. But through the help of our amazing community, we have felt more love and compassion than we ever could have imagined.
Soon after we found out the news, my high school volleyball team made us co-donation receivers of our annual “Volley for a Cure” game. Plus, two amazing friends and classmates of mine designed a shirt and sold them to raise money for our family.
Every day since the shirts have been printed, I have seen at least one person wearing these shirts supporting my Dad’s fight and it is always a reminder of how blessed we are to live in a community that cares so much.
On top of everything, my father has been employed at John Boos & Company for 25 years and upon hearing the news, the whole company rallied together to donate their own vacation hours to give to my Dad when he needed time off due to his cancer treatments. The total was 604 hours.
There are no words that could ever begin to express how thankful my family is. Cancer is hard. It tests your faith, your strength and your patience. My Dad has handled every challenge with unbelievable grace. He never complains and always looks at the brighter side.
We have been told my Dad’s battle will last a lifetime and he will most likely be on chemotherapy the rest of his life. But we will continue to take everything in stride and trust the One who gave us this life, because He knows we are strong enough to live it.
The above portion of this article was my opening speech for the 2019 Relay for Life. Since then, my Dad has continued to receive chemotherapy every two weeks, with many blessings and a few setbacks along the way. One of our greatest blessings was the addition of a granddaughter, born in October of 2020. Now our family gets to enjoy the blessings of two granddaughters!
As with the rest of our nation, our world was rocked by COVID-19. Dad got COVID-19 in November of 2020 and developed pneumonia. The CT scan showed changes to his right lung tumor. Dr. Dy told us it was just too much for his body to handle and at this point the chemo wasn’t working.
However, Dr. Dy referred Dad to Dr. Duncan, a radiation oncologist at Crossroads Cancer Center. Dr. Duncan was quite confident he could shrink the tumor. Dr. Duncan did an amazing job and the radiation worked!
Thankfully, Dad had no side effects from the radiation. Most recently, my Dad has had to change what Dr. Dy calls his “chemo cocktail” due to changes in his lab work. Thankfully, Dad and the cancer have responded well to this change. Throughout all of this time, Dad has continued to work at John Boos and Co. and they have continued to be supportive and understanding while allowing him to be off for appointments and treatments, and for this we are incredibly thankful.
My family will forever be grateful for all that the community has done and continues to do for us throughout this journey. We cannot say enough good things about the Crossroads Cancer Center. Dad has found a wonderful support system there within the other cancer patients and all of the staff.
We also could not do this without all the people who have prayed, supported, and asked us how we are doing. As I once said above, some things never change, we will continue to take everything in stride and trust in God.
I love my Dad so much and am so thankful that God gave him the strength to fight. May God bless those who fought and are still fighting. I pray that we will never lose hope and that with every day we are just one day closer to a cure.
