EFFINGHAM — Crisis Nursery of Effingham County was filling a bus Tuesday with donation items such as diapers and wipes.
They were among organizations locally and nationwide hoping to benefit from what has become known as Giving Tuesday. The global movement started in 2012 to encourage people to give back to their communities.
Representatives from Crisis Nursery of Effingham County were in a parking lot on Temple Avenue early Tuesday accepting donations as part of WCIA’s Day of Giving. The television station was partnering with Effingham, Urbana and Springfield Crisis Nurseries.
Meghan Rewers, Executive Director of Crisis Nursery of Effingham County, said the organization was filling a bus with donations the nursery could use but also monetary donations. The goal was to raise $25,000.
Crisis Nursery of Effingham County provides 24-hour access to emergency care for ages birth through 6 and planned respite care. All services are free and there are no income guidelines or requirements. They are fully equipped with childcare items such as diapers, formula, meals, clothing and more.
“The response has been tremendous so far,” Rewers said. “Monetary donations have started to come in and we feel very supported and loved.”
Another organization, Effingham Animals Rescue Sanctuary (EARS), found itself the recipient of Giving Tuesday.
EARS had a Giving Tuesday fundraiser on its Facebook page that was started by Jason Levitt, who adopted two dogs, Gizmo and Scrappy, from the organization. The goal for the fundraiser was $500.
Relay for Life Effingham County used the day to get the word out about its new website www.relayforlife.org/effinghamil. Experience Lead Becky Kinman said Relay also encouraged those who want to give to dedicate a luminaria.
“You can not only give but honor with a gift of $10 a (cancer) survivor, someone who has lost their battle or a caregiver,” she said.
