EFFINGHAM — Mary Ashley Barber has had a lot of medical problems.
Barber has a rare brain condition that caused her to have a stroke while she was in high school. But the Greenville University student doesn’t let her medical issues get her down.
Barber was given a boost Saturday when she was chosen as the recipient of a 2012 Dodge Avenger through the annual Wheels to Prosper initiative.
“I’m shocked and excited,” said Barber, who had no idea she was even nominated.
Barber is majoring in special education. She plans to be a child life specialist after graduation.
For eight years, Effingham County Wheels to Prosper has been giving dependable cars to area people who continue to give despite their struggles.
"It's a way to give back to the community," Mark Probst of Probst Auto Body said.
Probst Auto Body of Dieterich, Webster Tire and Auto Service of Teutopolis, Teutopolis Auto Sales and CW Motorsports of Effingham teamed up to give away the car.
Probst, Phil Webster with Webster Tire and Auto Service and Cody Willenborg of CW Motorsports read all of the nomination letters and narrow them down to the top five or six. After the top five or six letters are chosen, the group gets together again to decide who deserves a car.
"It's a touching event each year for us," Willenborg said. "Lots of people in this community have a need for reliable transportation."
This year they received 25 letters nominating people in the community. The cars they have given away have included loaner cars from Probst’s business, cars that have been donated by others, and some years the businesses combine their money together to purchase a car.
This year a few prior recipients of the program attended the giveaway event at Save A Lot in Effingham.
Tyrone Harvey was the recipient of a 1992 Taurus a few years ago. Harvey said the car the program gifted him was a blessing and it took a lot of stress off of him.
“I don’t think they get enough credit for what they do in the community here,” he said.
Wheels To Prosper accepts letters of nomination throughout the year. To nominate someone, submit a letter to effinghamcountywheelstoprosper@gmail.com.
