It appeared that South Central was going to cruise to a victory over Dieterich Friday evening. The Cougars, traveling up from Farina, had built themselves a 32-25 halftime lead on the hot hand of six-foot-three Keenin Wilshire’s 12 first half points. The Movin Maroon’s Cory Gephart’s three-point onslaught changed that.
The five-foot-three guard led Dieterich with 15 points, with four three-pointers in the second half, that sparked a Movin’ Maroons comeback beating South Central in a National Trail Conference matchup 55-50.
Dieterich improved to 7-2 while South Central fell to 2-2.
“Im going to focus on the way the game ended,” Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede said. “I’m going to be as positive as I can. We played tough at the end. We defensively finally got the ball in spots that put us in a better position to score.”
Dieterich’s defense, led by six-foot-five senior center Jack Westendorf’s five blocks, found their rhthym in the second half limiting Miller to just five second half points.
South Central started the second quarter on a 7-0 run giving them a 27-15 lead before Jack Westendorf’s bucket midway through the period.
Dieterich would return the favor, outscoring South Central 8-5 before Miller’s halftime buzzer beating three-pointer.
The Movin’ Maroon’s would nibble away at the Cougars lead as Dieterich’s five-foot-ten guard Pete Britton would sink a bucket and make a foul to cut the South Central’s lead to 43-42 heading into the final quarter.
“I thought we did a great job of battling through some turnovers and offensive rebounds in the first half,” South Central head coach Blake Doehring said. “They cut it to four and then we hit the three to go up seven. I thought it gave us extra life, but we can out in the second half and gave up turnover turnover to their quick five points.”
Dieterich’s fourth quarter defense limited South Central to just seven points, as Gephart and Westendorf would lead the offensive charge scoring 11 of Dieterich’s 13 points.
“We were struggling so much in the first half in getting stops,” Krumwiede said. “We were switching defenses a lot which isn’t our M.O. We’re typically a man to man defense and we were struggling guarding them because Willshire and Miller were going off. They had 25 of their 32 points in the first half.”
Krumwiede said they took some poor shots that caused them to be in an early deficit.
“In the first half we were taking shots that weren’t necessarily our best looks especially in the second quarter when they went on their run,” Krumwiede said. “We were out of sorts. In the second half, the guys were feeling the rhthym of the game.”
Doehring said Dieterich did a better job of frustrating them offensively.
“We just didn’t respond very well,” he said. “When you’re four for nine from the free throw line, and not attacking the basket much, and having thirteen or fourteen turnovers and twenty-two points off of our turnovers, you take away some turnovers and points off it, it might be a different game.”
Doehring credited Gephart’s shooting.
“Their lefty hit some threes,” Doehring said “But out of all of that we still had a two point lead with three minutes to go. We still had a shot to tie. Tough conference loss on the road.”
South Central 18 14 11 7 50
Dieterich 15 10 17 13 55
South Central (2-2, 2-2 NTC)
Hiestand 2 1-1 5, A. Dodson 0 0-2 0, C. Dodson 1 0-2 2, Johannes 1 0-0 3, Miller 6 3-4 15, 9 0-0 22.
19 4-9 50.
Three pointers: Johannes 1, Miller 3, Willshire 4.
Dieterich(7-2, 5-1 NTC)
Gephart 5 0-0 15, Lidy 4 0-0 8, Britton 2 4-6 8, Kuhl 4 3-4 11, Westendorf 4 5-6 13.
29 12-17 55.
Three pointers: Gephart 5.
