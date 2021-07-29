wanted to get pictures in before friday. will finish tomorrow.
Former library building finds new life with a similar mission
Trending Video
Andrew Adams
Andrew Adams can be reached at 217-347-7151 ext. 132 or andrew.adams@effinghamdailynews.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jerri J. (Brown) Hutton, 68, of rural Stewardson, IL, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 in HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Brummerstedt Funeral Home in Stewardson. Burial will take place in Stewardson Ce…
Kathryn Y. Hartley, age 97, of West Frankfort (previously Benton), IL died on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Effingham while in the care of HSHS Hospice. Services will be held at Union Funeral Home, 213 E. Oak St., West Frankfort on Saturday, July 31, with visitation fr…
Most Popular
Articles
- Effingham Quiet Zone takes effect
- Judge rules in favor of city in Village Square Mall case
- EffingHAM-JAM draws crowd to Downtown Effingham
- Jim Nowlan, Guest Columnist: McDonald’s made my day
- Gesture of kindness for two-time cancer survivor
- County board discusses FOIA requests
- 22 new COVID-19 cases in Effingham County
- 07-23-21 Effingham County Jail bookings
- Two-time harness driver Lohman has battled through a lot during her career
- Effingham woman found dead in apartment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.