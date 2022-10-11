Bruce Weber is back in college basketball.
Just not as a coach.
The former head man at Kansas State has landed a new job with the Big Ten Network, where he will serve as a studio analyst throughout the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Weber will help break down Big Ten games for viewers after spending nine seasons in the conference as the head coach at Illinois, where he won 210 games and claimed a pair of league championships. Before that, he worked for many years as an assistant at Purdue under coach Gene Keady.
K-State hired Weber after he was fired by Illinois in 2012. He went on to win 184 games and two more conference championships in the Big 12 before things went south in Manhattan. He resigned last March immediately following the conclusion of a 14-win campaign with the Wildcats.
Weber has kept a low profile since his farewell news conference at K-State. At that time, he left the door open for him to return to coaching or to find a different job in college basketball.
He explained his reasoning for joining the Big Ten Network while speaking at the conference’s media kickoff on Tuesday.
“I love basketball,” Weber said. “It has been my whole life, 40 some years of coaching and being around Division I. To be part of it and going to practices and games is something that excites me.”
K-State hired Jerome Tang to replace Weber last March.
The Wildcats play one game against a Big Ten opponent next season. They will face Nebraska at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Dec. 17. Maybe fans will be able to tune into the Big Ten Network and hear Weber’s analysis afterward.
