McKenzie Wittenberg, formerly of Effingham, has signed to play softball for the University of Louisiana Lafayette.
Wittenberg was on the Effingham Junior High team that finished 3rd in state in 2016. Mac said, “The decision really felt right to be able to play at the highest level while being able to pursue a career in the medical field. I am super excited to play for Coach Gerry and proud to be a Ragin Cajun.”
At the end of the abbreviated 2020 season the Cajuns finished number one in the RPI. According to Extra Innings Softball, Louisiana Lafayette has the number one college softball recruiting class in the country. Eight of the ten signees were in the Elite 100 in the country by Extra Innings Softball and McKenzie came in at #135. From the Ragin Cajuns website Gerry Glasco said
“This is a very deep and balanced group that we believe will play a huge part in our program over the next five years.” McKenzie stated “ Thank you to my coach Kevin O’Donnell of the New Jersey Intensity, Bill McChesney, Riverdale High School, and special thanks to coach Tony Moll from Shelbyville Illinois all who helped get me here.
“And especially my parents who have sacrificed so much for me to be able to play at the next level. I can’t wait to start a new chapter. Geaux Cajuns!!!”
