For at least one afternoon, things appeared to all come together for the Chicago Bears in the team’s dominating 36-7 victory over the Houston Texans.
The major headline coming into the game was quarterback Mitchell Trubisky facing off against Deshaun Watson after the Bears traded up one spot to select Trubisky in the 2017 NFL draft at No. 2 overall, 10 spots ahead of the national champion Clemson quarterback.
Drafted eight spots behind Trubisky was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which has made Trubisky’s shortcomings even more apparent since draft day three years ago.
But for at least one afternoon, the Bears appeared to get it right. Trubisky finished with three touchdowns and zero interceptions on the day with 267 passing yards and a passer rating of 126.7. While Trubisky didn’t really make any throws that would dazzle anybody, he did his job and played within the offense.
The tone was set early when the Bears were able to play from ahead following David Montgomery’s 80-yard touchdown run. That helped set up play-action looks as well as run-pass options.
Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor had star wide receiver Allen Robinson II in the slot against Houston after lining up outside much of the season. Moving him into the slot and becoming the primary option on an RPO has him in Trubsiky’s vision quicker than lining up on the outside. As a result, Robinson had nine catches for 123 yards and a touchdown, which came on an RPO.
Trubisky had just four completions to wide receivers not named Robinson, as the play-action passes opened up a role for Montgomery in the passing game, hauling in four catches on the afternoon. Jimmy Graham had an impressive touchdown catch reminiscent of his days in New Orleans; lining up outside and simply boxing out his defender with the ball in the air. Cole Kmet battled for some tough yardage after the catch on his four receptions as well.
The pass rush was outstanding for the Bears. When they can play from ahead, the pass rush is one of the more lethal in the game. Khalil Mack stripped Duke Johnson and recovered the fumble early in the game and followed up with a big sack late. But the success of Mack helps open up more one-on-one opportunities for other players. Mario Edwards Jr. recorded two sacks, as did linebacker Roquan Smith.
Unfortunately, it looks to be too little too late on the Bears season in regards to playoff hopes. We don’t know who of this regime will be back next season. Trubisky had the highest passer rating of either of the quarterbacks that were drafted behind him and didn’t commit a turnover. Mahomes took a 20-yard sack and threw for three interceptions against the Miami Dolphins.
Trubisky will likely never hit the level of talent that the Bears thought they were drafting in 2017. It makes it worse when you see what the other two guys behind him have done in their short NFL careers. But for at least one day, Trubisky showed off why he was the most popular bet to win MVP at Caesar’s Palace ahead of last season.
