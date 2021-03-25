|#
|Name
|Position
|HT
|WT
|Year
|1
|Chase Woomer
|RB/DB
|5-9
|2
|Trevor Benavides
|WR/DB
|5-11
|3
|Garrett Wolfe
|WR/DB
|6-0
|4
|Noah Jones
|QB/DB
|6-0
|5
|Parker Wolfe
|WR/DB
|6-0
|6
|Connor Simmons
|WR/DB
|5-9
|7
|Keegan Baker
|RB/LB
|5-7
|8
|Max Nelson
|WR/DB
|6-0
|9
|Holden Lewis
|WR/DB
|5-9
|10
|Gunnar Franklin
|WR/DB
|5-9
|11
|Tristin Duncan
|WR/DB
|6-2
|12
|Nathan Thompson
|QB
|6-5
|13
|Colton Frauli
|WR/DB
|6-0
|14
|Tanner Pontious
|QB
|6-3
|15
|Jordan Elsasser
|WR/DB
|5-11
|16
|Armando Estrada
|K
|5-11
|18
|Carter Bushue
|WR/DB
|5-6
|20
|Myles Maxedon
|RB/DB
|5-8
|21
|Damon Kalber
|RB/DB
|5-9
|24
|Caden Walls
|WR/DB
|5-6
|25
|London Rinkel
|WR/DB
|5-10
|27
|Isiah Neal
|WR/DB
|5-6
|28
|Trevor Donsbach
|RB/DB
|6-0
|30
|Shawn Cochran
|WR/DB
|5-9
|31
|Edgar Castillo
|RB/LB
|5-10
|32
|Dalton Fox
|WR/LB
|6-0
|33
|Jakob Logan
|RB/DB
|5-10
|34
|John Westendorf
|RB/DB
|5-8
|40
|Beau Hefner
|K
|5-7
|41
|Zac Slifer
|RB/DL
|5-9
|42
|Chris Hemwall
|WR/LB
|5-10
|43
|Gabe Kihne
|RB/LB
|5-9
|44
|Jacob Stoneburner
|RB/LB
|6-3
|45
|Evan Waymoth
|RB/LB
|5-10
|46
|Osvaldo Angel
|K
|5-6
|50
|Alex Baughman
|OL/DL
|5-11
|52
|Jacob Foster
|OL/DL
|6-0
|53
|Blake Bushue
|OL/DL
|5-8
|55
|Riley Crain
|OL/DL
|6-2
|58
|Cohen Woods
|OL/DL
|6-3
|60
|Chase Kiefer
|OL/DL
|5-10
|61
|Trinity Womack
|OL/DL
|5-11
|62
|Emma Kessler
|OL/DL
|5-6
|63
|KC Kuhlman
|OL/DL
|5-11
|68
|Logan Heil
|OL/DL
|6-3
|70
|Nathan Barnes
|OL/DL
|6-4
|74
|Kobe Coburn
|OL/DL
|6-0
|76
|Ethan Huss
|OL/DL
|5-11
|78
|Kayne Haarman
|OL/DL
|5-8
|82
|Colton Loy
|TE/DL
|6-2
|84
|Jacob Briggerman
|TE/DL
|85
|Kalen Reardon
|TE/DL
|87
|Connor Thompson
|TE/DL
|88
|Austin Herboth
|TE/DL
