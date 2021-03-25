 Effingham Flaming Hearts Football Schedule
Name Position HT WT Year 
Chase Woomer RB/DB 5-9   
Trevor Benavides WR/DB 5-11   
Garrett Wolfe WR/DB 6-0   
Noah Jones QB/DB 6-0   
Parker Wolfe WR/DB 6-0   
Connor Simmons WR/DB 5-9   
Keegan Baker RB/LB 5-7   
Max Nelson WR/DB 6-0   
Holden Lewis WR/DB 5-9   
10 Gunnar Franklin WR/DB 5-9   
11 Tristin Duncan WR/DB 6-2   
12 Nathan Thompson QB 6-5   
13 Colton Frauli WR/DB 6-0   
14 Tanner Pontious QB 6-3   
15 Jordan Elsasser WR/DB 5-11   
16 Armando Estrada 5-11   
18 Carter Bushue WR/DB 5-6   
20 Myles Maxedon RB/DB 5-8   
21 Damon Kalber RB/DB 5-9   
24 Caden Walls WR/DB 5-6   
25 London Rinkel WR/DB 5-10   
27 Isiah Neal WR/DB 5-6   
      
28 Trevor Donsbach RB/DB 6-0   
30 Shawn Cochran WR/DB 5-9   
31 Edgar Castillo RB/LB 5-10   
32 Dalton Fox WR/LB 6-0   
33 Jakob Logan RB/DB 5-10   
34 John Westendorf RB/DB 5-8   
40 Beau Hefner 5-7   
41 Zac Slifer RB/DL 5-9   
42 Chris Hemwall WR/LB 5-10   
43 Gabe Kihne RB/LB 5-9   
44 Jacob Stoneburner RB/LB 6-3   
45 Evan Waymoth RB/LB 5-10   
46 Osvaldo Angel 5-6   
50 Alex Baughman OL/DL 5-11   
52 Jacob Foster OL/DL 6-0   
53 Blake Bushue OL/DL 5-8   
55 Riley Crain OL/DL 6-2   
58 Cohen Woods OL/DL 6-3   
60 Chase Kiefer OL/DL 5-10   
61 Trinity Womack OL/DL 5-11   
62 Emma Kessler OL/DL 5-6   
63 KC Kuhlman OL/DL 5-11   
68 Logan Heil OL/DL 6-3   
70 Nathan Barnes OL/DL 6-4   
74 Kobe Coburn OL/DL 6-0   
76 Ethan Huss OL/DL 5-11   
78 Kayne Haarman OL/DL 5-8   
82 Colton Loy TE/DL 6-2   
84 Jacob Briggerman TE/DL    
85 Kalen Reardon TE/DL    
87 Connor Thompson TE/DL    
88 Austin Herboth TE/DL    

