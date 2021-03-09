The Effingham Flaming Hearts defeated the Charleston Trojans in blowout fashion Tuesday night 77-40 for an Apollo Conference victory.
Parker Wolfe scored 25 points and made six 3-pointers, while Nate Thompson scored 24 points on 11 made field goals.
Jacob Stoneburner scored 15 points, with six coming in the first and seven coming in the fourth.
Garrett Wolfe added 12 points for Effingham, all on 3-pointers.
Up next, the Flaming Hearts will take on Mattoon at home Friday evening at 7:30 p.m.
Teutopolis 63, Mahomet-Seymour 36
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a 26-point scoring night from Evan Wermert to help defeat Mahomet-Seymour Tuesday night.
What makes the win all the more impressive was that Mahomet-Seymour was the only team to beat the Flaming Hearts in conference play.
Wermert also had five rebounds and four assists. Evan Addis scored eight points, as did Matthew Deters. Over his last six games, Wermert has averaged 23.5 points per game.
Max Niebrugge scored seven, while Jordan Hardiek scored six to go with four rebounds and five assists. Brendan Niebrugge scored three and Dylan Pruemer two.
That win comes just a day after defeating a tough Richland County team 53-43. Wermert led all scorers with 24, while Hardiek scored 14. Brendan Niebugge added nine on three made 3-pointers.
Macon (Meridian) 73, St. Anthony 65
The St. Anthony Bulldogs fell to Macon Monday evening after Macon’s Graham Meisenhelter scored 34 points.
The Bulldogs held leads at the end of the first quarter and first half, but the Hawks came on late.
Meisenhelter scored 16 of his 34 points in the fourth, including 9-for-12 at the line.
For St. Anthony, Logan Antrim led with 17 points, while Craig Croy and Grant Nuxoll each scored 13. Bart Wiedman added 11.
Altamont 55, Neoga 40
The Altamont Indians used a 16-point night from Kaden Eirhart to help defeat Neoga Tuesday in a National Trail Conference contest.
Derick Budde had nine, while Brennyn Abendroth and Noah Klimpel each added seven. Eric Kollman scored five.
Dieterich 50, Oblong 38
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons defeated Oblong Tuesday thanks to a well-balanced scoring effort.
Bryce Budde led the Movin’ Maroons with 15, while Derek Kuhl scored 11 and Jack Westendorf 10.
Andrew Lidy and Pete Britton each scored seven.
Altamont 81, Warrensburg-Latham 35
The Altamont Lady Indians used a 31-point night from Brooke Runge to help defeat Warrensburg-Latham Tuesday.
Grace Nelson added 19, while Claire Boehm scored 13.
Peyton Osteen scored seven, while Taylor Mette scored four, Remi Miller three and Kimberly Brummer two.
St. Anthony 5, Vandalia 0
The St. Anthony Bulldogs kicked off their soccer season with a 5-0 win over Vandalia.
Wade Lawrence scored the first two goals for the Bulldogs in the first half and Kevin Gonzales added one to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Lawrence earned a hat trick by scoring his third goal. Trey Brummer scored to top it all off at 5-0.
Mt. Zion 7, Effingham 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.