The Effingham Flaming Hearts (3) have a chance to advance to the IHSA Class 4A State semifinal if they can get beyond the Prairie Central High School Hawks (10) Saturday.
The Hawks come in with a record of 9-2 on the season, coming off a win over No. 2 seeded Columbia in the last round 28-22 after halting Columbia’s second-half comeback with an interception after leading 28-7 at halftime.
Part of the reason for the success of the Hawks this season has been the ability to run a successful option offense, with any of four players a threat to run. The Hawks have four players between 500 and 1,100 rushing this season.
“It’s a similar offense to Jerseyville,” said Hearts head coach Brett Hefner. “The quarterback is the main guy for them. He’s a good-sized kid. He played running back for them last year. So we’ve got to make sure we do a good job of tackling him.”
The leader of the bunch is quarterback Kaden King, whose 162 yard performance against Columbia put him at 1,105 yards on the season.
This is the first week the Hearts have been away from Klosterman field since its loss to Mt. Zion. But with as much as experience as this group has, Hefner isn’t worried about being on the road.
“So many of them played 12 games last year, so they’ve played 24 football games,” Hefner said. “Being on the road doesn’t bother me as much because we’re experienced. Anytime we go on the road we try and stay as close to the same routine we would have at home.”
The Hawks were also able to benefit on the back of five turnovers forced by the defense. Hefner knows that every opportunity in the red zone is a crucial one.
“I’m not big on giving away possessions, especially in the red zone,” Hefner said. “We talk all the time about every possession ending in a kick. Whether it’s a extra point or punt, that’s okay. You end it another way it’s not.
“We say it all the time. When you get in big games, you only get so many opportunities to make plays, and you better make them.”
While Shackelford may not have the quantity of carries as King, he has proven to be just as effective with is legs as he is with his arm after combining for 326 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the first two rounds of the playoffs to help lead his team to an average of 40.72 points per game this season
“Hopefully tomorrow is no different. We’ve been able to score points,” Hefner said. “I think this group has played enough football games to now if we’re struggling on offense, defensively we’ll have to play better.
“And if we’re struggling defensively, the offense will have to play better until we can settle in and play just like the Jerseyville or Mt. Zion game. This group does a good job of each side of the ball picking the other one up.”
Part of the reason for that is due to the fact that Hefner doesn’t often play his players on both sides of the ball, something not a lot of other high schools are fortunate enough to have.
Prairie Central finished third in the Illini Prairie Conference but are the only team remaining in the playoffs from the conference after Tolono Unity, which placed second and earned a No. 4 seed, was upset by No. 12 Bishop McNamara. Illinois Valley Central was the winner of the conference with a 10-0 regular season record and earned a No. 1 seed before falling to No. 9 Murphysboro.
If the Hearts and Murphysboro both win Saturday, they will face each other in the semifinal at Klosterman Field next Saturday.
Kickoff for Saturday’s game against Prairie Central is set for 2 p.m. with admission being priced at seven dollars by the IHSA.
