The Effingham Flaming Hearts split an Apollo Conference doubleheader Saturday with the Charleston Trojans. The Flaming Hearts blanked the Trojans 7-0 in the first contest.
Jackson Lee's talents were on full display in that one, going 1-for-1 at the plate with a grand slam. He was walked every other time he stepped to the plate.
Preston Latch had an RBI out of the leadoff spot, while Quest Hull drove in and scored a run as well.
Lee also dominated the Trojans on the mound, allowing just two hits over 5 2/3 innings while striking out six and walking none.
Matthew Loy tossed an 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief with a strikeout.
In the second game, the Flaming Hearts fell behind 3-0 after the Trojans scored two in the opening inning, and a run in the top of the third.
In the bottom of the third, Hull got the Flaming Hearts on the board with an RBI double to make it 3-1 and an RBI ground out from Joe Matteson drove in Latch to make it 3-2.
Effingham tied it in the bottom of the fourth when Dylan Cunningham drove in Gauge Massey.
Hull led off the bottom of the fifth with a single to center, followed by a walk to Lee, bringing Matteson to the plate. Once again, Matteston came through when, on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, he singled to center to drive in Hull to take a 4-3 lead, but couldn't add any insurance to the lead.
In the top of the seventh, the Trojans started the inning off with a single and a walk before a 2-run single scored the pair of base runners after the runners were able to move up on a wild pitch earlier in the at-bat.
The Flaming Hearts went down in order in the ninth to split the series.
The loss was Effingham's first on the season. They will host Taylorville Tuesday before taking on St. Anthony in the City Series starting Wednesday.
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated Richland County Saturday after a seven-run first inning propelled them to an easy 13-1 win over the Tigers in five innings.
Logan Antrim was 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs on the day, as was catcher Angelo Mendella.
Brody Niebrugge drove in a pair of runs, while Kennan Walsh, Colton Fearday and Eli Levitt each drove in a run as well.
Josh Blanchette tossed four innings of one-run ball, allowing just one run on two hits. Eli Levitt pitched an inning of scoreless relief.
On Friday, the Altamont Indians used a walk off hit from Mason Robinson to defeat the Casey-Westfield Warriors 2-1. Robinson also drove in the team's first-inning run on a single, accounting for both RBIs for the Indians.
Brayden Stuemke earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing one run on seven hits and striking out three.
On Saturday, the Altamont Indians edged the Cumberland Pirates 3-1 in eight innings.
Brennyn Abendroth led of the top of the third with a home run before Cumberland tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Gavin Hendrix after Ross Hemmen led off the inning with a single and Brennyn Cutts drew a walk.
Abendroth led off the top of the eighth with a single before Brayden Stuemke drew a one-out walk.
Noah Klimpel ran for Abendroth before being thrown out on a single from Kaden Eirhart trying to advance to third.
After moving up to third on a wild pitch, Stuemke came in to score on a passed ball to give the Indians a 2-1 lead before Robinson doubled to left, driving in Eirhart to make it 3-1.
Robinson earned the win on the mound, not allowing a hit over 1 1/3 innings of relief, striking out three.
The game was a duel between the two starting pitchers. Abendroth allowed one run on four hits over 6 2/3 while striking out 16. On the Cumberland side, Cutts allowed one run on three hits over seven innings while striking out 18.
On Friday, the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes fell to Highland 6-4.
Evan Addis was 1-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.
Andrew Niebrugge was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI.
Niebrugge, Logan Roepke and Evan Wermert all doubled in the contest.
The Dieterich Movin' Maroons defeated the Vandalia Vandals in a back-and-forth affair Saturday 8-7 on a walk off hit from Austin Ruholl, scoring Pete Britton and Kaden Iffert.
This came after the Vandals broke the 6-6 tie in the top of the seventh.
Dalton Will earned the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run in two innings of relief while striking out three.
Garrett Niebrugge had quite the day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs. Britton was 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
Softball
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to Charleston 14-10 in a shootout Saturday.
Tori Budde was 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs.
Riley Cunningham also homered as part of a 2-for-3 day with two RBIs.
Abby Cunningham drove in a run, as did Taylor Armstrong.
Both teams were plagued by errors in the contest, combining for 13 on the day.
The Newton Lady Eagles defeated Altamont Saturday 7-2, amassing 14 hits on the day.
Jacey Parr was 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs.
Kayla Kocher was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two doubles.
Amber Russell was 2-for-4 with two triples and two runs scored. Ava Kessler was 1-for-4 with a triple and RBI.
Following an electric win in the Cross Creek Classic, the Teutopolis Lady Shoes returned to action at 10 a.m. the next morning to defeat Vandalia 4-2.
Emily Konkel was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Kaylee Niebrugge was 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBIs. Erin Althoff was 1-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.
Courtney Gibsson earned the shutout win in the circle, allowing two unearned runs while striking out four.
