The Effingham Flaming Hearts used a 13-run first inning to defeat the Taylorville Tornadoes Tuesday 17-2 in just four innings.
Christian Raddatz hit a grand slam in the first inning and finished with five RBIs and two runs scored on the afternoon.
Dylan Cunningham went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in three runs. Max Nelson was 3-for-4 with three singles, two RBIs and a run scored.
Joe Matteson scored three runs and drove in a pair.
Gabe Eaton went 1-for-1 with a double and RBI. Quest Hull and Gauge Massey each drove in one and scored two runs.
Jackson Lee drew three walks on the day and came in to score after each of the walks.
Josh McDevitt earned the win on the mound. He didn’t allow a hit over two innings of work and struck out four. Raddatz also pitched an inning of scoreless relief and struck out one.
Up next, the Flaming Hearts will take on St. Anthony over three consecutive days in the annual City Series.
Game one will be at Paul Smith Field at 7 p.m.
Altamont 7, Brownstown/St. Elmo 1
The Altamont Indians defeated the Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo Tuesday with the help of two RBIs from Kaden Eirhart.
Brennyn Abendroth doubled and drove in a run. Noah Klimpel went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Logan Cornett drove in a run as well.
Jared Hammer was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Tyler Robbins earned the complete-game win, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out six and walking three.
For the Bombers, Dalton Myers was 1-for-3 with an RBI single.
Teutopolis 5, South Central 4
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a seventh-inning rally to come back and defeat the Cougars of South Central Monday.
The Wooden Shoes loaded the bases down a run in the top of the seventh with no outs.
On a full count, Andrew Niebrugge singled to left field to score Sam Bushur and Kayden Althoff.
Evan Wermert was 2-for-4 at the plate on the day and drove in a pair of runs. Evan Addis added an RBI as well.
Derek Konkel earned the win on the mound, not allowing a run in 2 2/3 innings of relief while striking out five.
For the Cougars, Beau Joliff was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Chase Thompson and Chase Dodson each drove in one.
The Wooden Shoes fell to Lincoln Tuesday however in an Apollo Conference contest 3-2. Mitch Althoff drove in both runs for the Wooden Shoes.
Softball
The Effingham Lady Hearts scored 29 combined runs in a doubleheader with Taylorville Tuesday, winning the first game 12-3 and the second game 17-0 in five innings.
Emma Hardiek went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate in game one with two doubles and three RBIs.
Jacy Boatman drove in three runs on a 2-for-3 day, including a double. Sawyer Althoff doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Riley Cunningham was 2-for-4 with a home run and a double.
Grace Bushur and Jaidi Davis each drove in one.
Davis earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs, one earned over four innings while striking out six.
In game two, the Lady Hearts led 4-0 until the top of the fifth, when they scored 13 runs in the inning.
Davis was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs.
Taylor Armstrong was 2-for-3 at the plate, with a double and two RBIs.
Boatman was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Grace Bushur, Althoff, Jennifer Jamison and Elena Niebrugge each drove in two runs.
Cunningham and Raegan Boone each drove in a run as well.
Cunningham earned the win in the circle, allowing just one hit over five innings while striking out six.
Teutopolis 4, Lincoln 1
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes defeated Lincoln 4-1 in Apollo Conference action Tuesday for the team’s fourth win in a row.
Tia Probst was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
Estella Mette was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Erin Althoff was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored.
Robinson 6, Altamont 4
The Robinson Maroons defeated the Altamont Indians Tuesday.
The first loss came in walk-off fashion, as the teams were tied at four heading into the seventh inning.
Bailey Teasley doubled and drove in a pair of runs, while Abby Goeckner drove in a pair as well.
Dieterich 16, Ramsey 4
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a four-RBI day from Courtney Brummer to help defeat Ramsey Tuesday in five innings.
Brummer was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and doubled while scoring three times.
Kaitlyn Boerngen finished 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, double and four RBIs and two runs scored.
Jadyn Pruemer went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored. Eva Meinhart doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Megan Bierman drove in a run as well.
This came after a 12-2 win over Neoga on Monday.
Ruby Westendorf went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs.
Madilyn Brummer tripled as part of a 3-for-3 day with an RBI and three runs scored.
Pruemer and Meinhart each drove in one.
