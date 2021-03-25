The Effingham Flaming Hearts are coming off of the best season in program history in which they went 11-2 and fell in the State Semifinal game after a ferocious second-half comeback to force the game to overtime.
Brett Hefner’s squad earned a 21-7 win in the season opener over Mahomet-Seymour last Friday while having a lot of new pieces along the offense.
“It’s frustrating because, as a coach, you’re comparing everything to the last game you played,” Hefner said. “The level you’re at the last game you played isn’t going to be where you’re at in the first game you’ve played in 16 months.
“We’ve had guys that have been limited practice wise. We’ve been limited condition wise. Even the guys who have been there, we haven’t been able to get outside and practice. There were a lot of good things and a number of not-so-good things. It’s always good to have some not-so-good things to fix and still win.”
One of the players on the offense was Nathan Thompson, who made his first start on the gridiron just a week after scoring his 1,000th point on the hardwood. While his game is different than his predecessor Nate Shackelford, Hefner has all the confidence in the senior signal caller.
“Nate has a strong arm and through the summer and through the fall, I really liked where he was at,” Hefner said. “He’s got a good understanding of what we do. He’s been in the offense for four years and I think he can make all the throws we need to make.”
Another position unit that sees new faces is the offensive line. There were definitely some growing pains in the first half, but the line started to create gaps in the second half that ultimately let the Hearts take control down the stretch.
“We only had two guys up front offensively who had ever played in a varsity football game,” Hefner said. “We started three sophomores and a junior out there with them, so we knew there would be some growing pains there.
One thing Hefner was happy with after the win was his team’s defense, which was just seconds away from blanking the Bulldogs.
“It’s hard from that standpoint, and we have a number of guys on that side of the ball that haven’t been with the full team, but I was pleased with the defense,” said Hefner. “We had some busts on screen plays, which was stuff we had covered and understand, situationally, where they’re going to go with the football, but we can fix all of that.”
While everyone is glad to be back out there playing, Hefner admitted some things were a little weird.
“It’s just weird and different trying to coach in a mask,” Hefner said. “You’re outside and your voice is muffled, the kids talking to you are muffled, there’s some different parts to it. Our kids were talking about difficulty breathing in it, which we knew was probably going to be an issue because you can’t simulate a game and the conditioning and all that. From the breathing standpoint and communication standpoint, it can make things difficult at times.”
One player who seemed like he was in on every play defensively was the man in the middle; Jacob Stoneburner.
“He should be,” Hefner said. “The good news is, this will probably be his worst game, just because he hasn’t had a ton of work, but we knew we were going to have guys on that side of the ball come back, especially defensive back wise.”
Austin Herboth came up big for the Hearts as well. He had multiple sacks, but even the plays he didn’t get a sack, he was disruptive.
“I’m glad we don’t have to block him,” said Hefner.
Gunnar Franklin made one of the most pivotal plays of the game when he got a big interception in the second half. That proved to be a momentum-shifting play, as the Flaming Hearts went on to score their first touchdown of the night on the next drive.
“I’m happy for Gunnar,” Hefner said. “He had big one in the semifinal game last year. I thought he played well and made a great play and gave us a great pick-me-up there.”
