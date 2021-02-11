The Effingham Flaming Hearts boys basketball team has dominated the early part of its schedule; going 5-0 and winning all of its games by 14 points or more. In three of the five contest, the Flaming Hearts have won by over 20 points.
Over that stretch, senior forward Nate Thompson has dominated, averaging 26.8 points per game to go with 7.8 rebounds per game, 2.6 of them coming on the offensive end.
Thompson’s skillset has made him particularly tough to stop. At 6-foot-6, teams have to choose how to guard him. If they elect to put a smaller defender on him, he can dominate down low, both scoring and rebounding. If they put a bigger defender on him, the defender is likely not as quick, lending Thompson the option to dribble past him take one dribble to his right or left and pull up while the defender is still moving laterally.
Senior guard Parker Wolfe has averaged 21.4 points per game. While anyone who has watched Wolfe over the past two seasons knows he can score, his defensive ability is what sets him over the top. They say a defensive sequence doesn’t end until you secure the rebound. He averages over five rebounds per game as a point guard.
He also has averaged 4.4 steals per game, many he takes coast-to-coast for an easy two at the other end, sometimes more if the disgruntled player he stole the ball from fouls him.
Senior forward Jacob Stoneburner’s development has come a long way since being thrown into the starting lineup two years ago after Cole Marxman missed time. Back then, Farmer said his role was simply to rebound, play defense and not turn the ball over.
You can tell his confidence has gone way up as well as his skillset. He now sometimes brings the ball up the floor and isn’t afraid to put up a 3-pointer if he’s open. In the team’s win against Teutopolis, “Stoney” made three from long range. His ability to play both inside and outside has helped open the floor up for players like Thompson and Wolfe as well.
Sophomore Garrett Wolfe has seen his role increase since the first game. He’s started to handle the ball more, which allows Parker to come off more screens for open shots. As a result, his confidence has gone up as well, as he scored eight of his nine points in the third quarter against Teutopolis in the Flaming Hearts’ rivalry game Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts face a tough task when the Lincoln Railsplitters come to town Friday, as it could play a role in determining who finishes atop the Apollo Conference at the end of the season.
