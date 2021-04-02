Effingham’s Austin Herboth doesn’t think he played a good game. The final score would say otherwise. The Hearts(3-0) took their #3 ranking to Mattoon(1-2) and defeated the Green Wave 28-0 Friday evening.
“Tonight, wasn’t the greatest. I went into a position that I don’t usually play,” Herboth said. “I’m usually on the other side. I don’t normally get the tight end or wing. So that was different. Today wasn’t my best performance.”
Herboth finished the night with a sack for a five yard loss, and leading the team with 11 solo tackles.
Mattoon’s Jakai Jackson ran roughshod over Effingham’s left defensive side for a quarter and half before the Heart’s defense eventually adapted to stop him. Jackson would finish the game 22 attempts for 71 yards.
“Offensively they gave us a few different formations,” Effingham head coach Hefner said. “Defensively, they were playing with 5 defensive linemen when we saw four. It took longer than what we should have. We should have adjusted to it quicker, but they had a good game plan.”
“We had inexperienced guys there and Austin is a lot more stout. We were able to get him lined up on that.”
Herboth credits the younger guys stepping up when called.
“I think they did pretty good. We adapted well this entire game, especially the defense and the offense, even thought we had a couple miscues. That’s just how we are. We adjust very well,” he said. “We have a couple new players like Logan Heil.
“He’s a sophomore who’s never played varsity football before until this year. He’s doing phenomenal. They’re learning what the coaches are teaching them and retaining the information has been amazing.”
Parker Wolfe took in a 20-yard Nate Thompson pass for a touchdown in the beginning of the second quarter capping off an 80-yard drive, one of four receptions for 94 yards.
Effingham took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter on a Chase Woomer 7-yard touchdown run with just over five minutes remaining. Woomer would not return to the field in the second half with an undisclosed injury.
Effingham would score with just 3.9 seconds left in the third quarter with a 9-yard touchdown pass by Holden Lewis that was tipped by Mattoon’s Dillon Burton.
Lewis would cap off the scoring late in the fourth with a 44-yard reception giving the Hearts a 28-0 win.
“We had been setting that up all game,” Hefner said. “We were blocking the safety all game. We could never get the ball to the hash. It’s a bit cleaner play from the hash because the safety is tighter to the boundary. I was wanting to call it earlier in the game.”
Wolfe added another interception for his career tally, with 42 seconds left in the game sealing the victory for the Hearts.
He and Gunner [Franklin] both. They are taught to go up and make plays,” Hefner said. “Turnovers are big. We had a couple that we need to clean up on our end.”
Up next, the Flaming Hearts will return home to host the Taylorville Tornadoes.
