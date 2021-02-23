The Effingham Flaming Hearts used combined 40 points from Parker Wolfe (22) and Nate Thompson (18) to help defeat Taylorville at home Tuesday in an Apollo Conference contest.
The Tornadoes attempted to hold the ball and limit Effingham’s explosive offense in the first half, which has been averaging roughly 20 a quarter, running significant time off the clock multiple times. It didn’t seem to work for them however, as they were still down double digits at the half.
10 of Wolfe’s 22 came in the fourth quarter, while 10 of Thompson’s 18 came in the third quarter.
Garrett Wolfe added nine points, while Jacob Stoneburner added five and Jakob Logan scored two.
Up next, the Flaming Hearts will host Mahomet-Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Altamont 61, Neoga 49
The Altamont Indians used big plays from Kaden Eirhart and Noah Klimpel down the stretch to help defeat Neoga Tuesday in a National Trail Conference matchup.
However, Neoga was in the driver’s seat for much of the game until the fourth quarter. Neoga’s Kaden Young was able to take away Altamont’s leading scorer Kaden Eirhart for much of the game, as Eirhart was held without a field goal for three quarters.
But Eirhart was able to make a big play on a steal in the closing minutes, as well as a three from Klimpel to give Altamont the lead in the closing seconds.
Klimpel led all scorers with 20 points, while Eirhart scored 13, with 10 coming in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Robbins and Brennyn Abendroth each scored eight and Mason Robinson had a pair of threes in the fourth quarter and finished with seven. Jerod Hammer scored five.
For Neoga, Paci McClure scored 19 while Kaden Young added 11. Isaac Walk scored seven, Adam Fearday five, Alex Cornell four, Nate Lacy and Nick Titus three and Kyle Peters two.
St. Anthony 44, South Central 38
The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a well-balanced approach to help defeat the South Central Cougars Tuesday, with Logan Antrim, Kennan Walsh and Craig Croy each scoring 10 points.
The Bulldogs held a 33-15 lead at halftime, but scored in the single digits for the final two quarters.
South Central attempted to capitalize, but came up just short. They outscored the Bulldogs 7-2 in the third and 16-9 in the fourth.
Keenin Willshire led the Cougars with 20 points.
Dieterich 57, St. Elmo/Brownstown 39
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a hot shooting night from three, shooting 6-of-12 from behind the arc, to help defeat the Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown in National Trail Conference play.
Jack Westendorf led the way for the Movin’ Maroons with 18 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double.
Pete Britton scored 16 points, had three assists and shot 2-of-4 from deep. Bryce Budde scored 15, making 3-of-4 shots from downtown.
Andrew Lidy scored five while Derek Kuhl scored three.
For the Eagles, Jace McWhorter and Jarrett Pasley each scored seven.
Ean Forbus, Caleb Campbell and Brady Maxey each scored six. Adam Atwood scored three, and Lukas Miller and Gavyn Smith each scored two.
Mattoon 47, Teutopolis 41
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes fell to Mattoon Tuesday in Apollo Conference play.
Lexie Niebrugge scored 14 points, while Kaylee Niebrugge and Grace Tegeler each added nine. Kaitlyn Schumacher scored seven and Emily Konkel scored two.
