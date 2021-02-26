The Effingham Flaming Hearts fell to a hot-shooting Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs team Friday night 62-61 for Effingham’s first loss on the season.
“We have to take it for what it is,” said Effingham head coach Obie Farmer. “It was a loss to a good team. Probably a game we should’ve won. They were a physical team and allowed to beat on us a little bit.”
It seemed that no matter how well Effingham got out and got a hand up on shooters, the Bulldogs were able to knock down the long ball, going 8-of-13 for 61.5 percent on the night.
“When you’ve got guys sitting with a hand in their face and they shoot 61 percent, that’s pretty tough to beat,” Farmer said. “That’s the stat they’re going to see and think ‘oh, no wonder.’ They shot better than we did, put more points on the board and that’s what matters. I thought we played a good game. They’re a team that should be getting a lot of looks.”
On the flip side of that, the Hearts were held to just three makes from downtown.
“We had a situation like this last year where we lost a game we probably shouldn’t have because we had a poor shooting night,” Farmer said. “You’ll have that once or twice a year.”
The fourth quarter was back and fourth. The Hearts led 47-46 after three quarters, but the Bulldogs were able to use a layup from Zachary Travis and a three from Elijah Warren to take a 51-49 lead.
A layup from Nate Thompson tied the game at 51, but Warren knocked down a jumper the next trip down the floor to go back ahead. Parker Wolfe was able to convert a pair of free throws at the line to tie things at 53, but Blake Wolters made the final of his three makes from downtown to put the Bulldogs back up by three with less than five to go.
Garrett Wolfe knocked down a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game, but the 6-foot-8 Luke Koller got a layup off an inbound play from underneath the Hearts’ basket, followed by a layup from Braden Finch to put the Hearts down 60-55 with just over three minutes to go.
But Parker Wolfe stepped up and scored six straight points on layup, one of which came off a steal to put the Flaming Hearts up 61-60 with 1:05 remaining.
Looking to dribble it out and wait for the Bulldogs to foul, Parker Wolfe made a move to get by Warren, but the ball was poked free into the hands of a Bulldogs defender that he threw ahead for the streaking Warren. He didn’t make the layup but was fouled on the layup attempt. That foul was crucial, as it was Nate Thompson’s fifth and final foul of the night. Warren made both free throws to go up 62-61 with 36 seconds left.
“The kid comes up, reaches around Parker and hits him in the back of the arm with no call, so that’s just a testament for how it was going for us today,” Farmer said. “I’m not sure a better situation you could have. With less than a minute left and the ball in probably our most prolific scorers hands and they weren’t pressuring him. They let him get by them and pushed his arm.”
After a timeout from Effingham, the Flaming Hearts looked to get something going toward the hoop. They got exactly that when Parker Wolfe took the ball to the hole, absorbing a lot of contact, but no foul was called and the shot was off.
They had another opportunity however after Wolters missed a one-and-one. After a timeout from both sides, Parker Wolfe got the last shot, went right, couldn’t get the angle to get to the basket and put up a jumper that looked good the whole way, but hit off the back iron and out.
“I was really hoping we’d be able to get to the basket because our shooting wasn’t great tonight,” Farmer said. “But you have to take the opportunity you have. If you’re a betting man, you don’t want to bet against Parker, so we drew something up for him to get a look, and it just didn’t fall.
“100 times out of 100 you have to put it in your best scorer’s hands, especially with Nate not in the game. Everybody in the world knew where we were probably going to go with it. We could’ve had someone else take that shot, but you’ve got to trust the guy that’s been getting you there.”
With now one loss in Apollo Conference play, the Flaming Hearts are still in the driver’s seat to finish first in the conference. They have a tough road ahead though, with games at Teutopolis Tuesday and Lincoln next Friday night.
There won’t be much turnaround or time for for rest, as they host Mt. Zion Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
“What I hope is that our kids are going to take this and remember what this feels like and be ready to go tomorrow,” said Farmer. “Coming into a year like this, you don’t look and say we’re going to be undefeated. The only thing you can do is play the next one.”
