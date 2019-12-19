Effingham Fall Sports Awards.
Player of the Year for the Girls Golf team was awarded to Ava Boehm. The Sportsmanship Award was awarded to Kennedy Collier. Collier and Anna Sigg shared the Most Improved Player award.
The MVP for the Boys Golf team went to Tate Niebrugge, while the Most Improved Player went to Austin Waldhoff. Ryker Schneider took home Best Underclassman.
Riley Arend took home Most Valuable Singles Player on the Girls Tennis team. Caroline and Lydia Kull each took home Most Valuable Doubles Player. Eden Wendling was awarded Most Improved.
Ariel Rubin was awarded the Heart of the Team Award. Caroline Kull earned the Holly Nosbisch Sportsmanship Awards.
On the Boys Cross Country Team, Freddy Lopez earned the award for Most Valuable Runner. Jayden Macklin earned the Most Improved Award. Jon Perry earned the Spirit Award, while Clayton Cramsey earned the HEARTS Award.
On the Girls Cross Country Team; Kiley Weaver earned Most Valuable Runner.
Daelyn Dunston earned the Most Improved Award, while Hope Monnet and Nicole Schneiderjon each earned the Spirit Award. Mariah Kirk earned the HEARTS Award.
On the soccer team, Bryan Angel earned the Most Valuable Player Award.
Tucker Moeller was awarded the Offensive Award, while Deryl Pleasant was awarded the defensive award.
Macy Williamson earned the Heart of the Team Award. Most Valuable Underclassmen went to Osvaldo Angel.
Volleyball and Football Award Photos will be featured in Monday’s edition of the Effingham Daily News.
