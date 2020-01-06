Casey-Westfield’s short bench was going to be an issue against St. Anthony’s fast-paced style. Then they had to account for freshman Lucy Fearday.
Neither worked in their favor.
Fearday’s 20 points and 16 rebounds led the Bulldogs to a 65-35 win over the Warriors.
“Over the Christmas break we went to the Mattoon tournament and Lucy did a great job with double figures in 5 games and she was all tournament,’ Bulldog s varsity coach Aaron Rios said. “She’s starting to pick it up as a freshman. There she was competing against good teams and averaged 17 points a game.”
After both teams traded turnovers, Fearday got the Bulldogs on the board a minute into the first quarter. Two minutes later and St. Anthony ahead 3-0, Fearday again dropped a bucket increasing the Bulldogs lead to 5-0.
A Casey-Westfield turnover and jump ball later gave the Bulldogs possession once and the ball in the freshman’s hands. Fearday drained another two-pointer giving St. Anthony a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs would never look back.
Casey-Westfield’s junior forward Eva Richardson raced up the court and drained a bucket to get them on the scoredboard at 7-2. That would be the closest the Warriors would get.
Rios’ Bulldogs noted that he was easing injured Bulldogs, Grace Karolewicz and Reese Jones back into the lineup who performed admirably against the Warriors.
“Grace and Reese, who didn’t start tonight but down the road they will, looked a lot better. They bring experience to the table,” Rios said.
“You look at our starting lineup and we have one senior in Taylor Beesley,” Rios said. “When Reese gets back in the lineup we’ll have one junior. But we’re starting two freshmen and and we have two sophomores. It’s just time with this team.”
Rios felt the team did a great job of working the offensive zone and getting the ball to open players as the Bulldogs increased their lead each quarter ending with a 14-2 fourth quarter spurt.
“I thought we did a great job swinging the ball and finding the open spot. We moved the ball really well in transition,” Rios said. “We still have to work on turnovers. Turnovers are a big part of what we do. If you play fast up and down the court, you have to limit the turnovers.”
The Bulldogs committed 20 turnovers Monday evening.
“The first half we harped on getting them off the glass. We were doing a lot of watching,” he said. “Then they started talking, communicating very well. Lucy and Taylor did a nice job helping the interior.” Beesley finished with 4 rebounds. Jones had 6 and Guy with 5.
The start of the second half was much as a mirror of the first as each team turned the ball over. St. Anthony and Casey-Westfield turned the ball over 5 times, 3 for the Bulldogs and 2 for the Warriors, with in the 58 seconds.
“I think we had to come out and refocus ourselves. We came out and had a three turnovers to start the half. We have to limit those turnovers. We gave the ball back to them 18, 19 times a game. We take that down to 10 and we’re going to pretty tough the rest of the season.”
With the victory, the Bulldogs record moves to 8-10 and head into a home contest on January 9th against Shelbyville.
Fearday led all scorers with 20. For St. Anthony, she was followed by Riley Guy with 16, and five more in single digits. For Casey-Westfield, Eva Richardson led the Indians with 17 with four others in single digits.
“This year we’re going to compete every night and play hard. We’re going to build our culture then worry about one day at a time,” Rios said.
