Lake Land College freshman star Carsyn Fearday is moving on to Division II Maryville University in St. Louis following a spectacular freshman campaign.
“Maryville has always been somewhere where I’ve wanted to go play basketball. Obviously with the coronavirus, this process was kind of a whirlwind,” Fearday said. “I wasn’t actually able to get on campus for a visit but I was able to see the campus virtually with the coaches on a Zoom call. I am majoring in physical therapy and Maryville offers a very good PT program. And then it helps that it is still pretty close to home about two hours so that my family can still come and watch some of my games.”
Fearday averaged 15.4 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds per game and shot 47 percent from the field on her way to being named Region 24 Player of the Year, as well as being named to the NJCAA Division II All-American team.
“When I was named region 24 player of the year I was shocked,” Fearday said. Then when coach called me and told me I had gotten 1st team All American I was even more shocked. He told me I was only the second player to ever do that at Lake Land. Mostly I was so shocked because we have such talented girls in our region and I wasn’t really expecting it at all. However, I’m extremely humbled to get those awards and couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches.”
But Fearday has always set her sights high, believing in both her ability as well as her teammates.
“I’d say an expectation for me personally was just to become a better all around player. I knew coming into college that my roll maybe change a little bit with college,” Fearday said. “Especially with the competition being better. I knew I had to get better coming in.
“An expectation team wise coming in was just to win. We weren’t quite sure what to expect at the beginning except that we had a lot of talent but we had to find a way to mesh it all together. Once we got going throughout the season we realized we had a really good chance to win the region and make a national tournament run.”
Fearday was able to realize a childhood dream this season, being able to lace them up and take the court with longtime friend and teammate Abby Weis. I twas something they had talked and dreamed about since they were kids.
“it’s an amazing feeling to do that with Abby. I’ve been playing with her since we were in third grade. So to go and be successful and bring Lake Land back to Nationals for the first time since 2012 was really special to us,” Fearday said. “We compliment each other so well on the floor. We always know where each other are and always find each other on the court so easily.
“[Weis] doesn’t get enough credit for her defense and she was shutting down some of the top scorers in the conference and region. She was a big reason we were successful this year. We both have the same desire to compete and win basketball games and it always helps when you’re doing it right along side your childhood best friend.”
Fearday was sure to note that much of her success as well as the team’s success came because of the great team chemistry the Lakers had.
“I had the best teammates this year. We were such an unselfish team and that helps a lot,” Fearday said. “They always got me the ball in the correct spots and they all had the desire to win as much as I did.
“This group of girls all gelled so well on the court. We had some of the best team chemistry and that went a long way when it came to winning basketball games. I think all of us had a lot of heart and some times that heart went a long way when we weren’t the most talented team on the court.”
Fearday helped lead the Lakers to a 30-3 record and a trip to the national tournament in Michigan, but was unfortunately cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was really hard to take it all in when coach broke the news to us. It was heartbreaking honestly,” said Fearday. “We all worked so hard all season to get to that point. We got the four seed so we felt that we had a chance to go to Michigan and compete for a national championship but we also know that what happened was our of our control and we can’t do anything about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.