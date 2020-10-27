The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be holding a prayer night for Effingham High School’s Tristin Duncan.

The prayer night will be held at Christ’s Church in Effingham and will begin at 6 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from Duncan’s father, Duncan has been released from Carle Hospital home.

You can still donate to the GoFundMe page set up for Duncan at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tristin-duncan-gofund-for-family-and-medical-bills. The page has raised over $3,800.

