The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be holding a prayer night for Effingham High School’s Tristin Duncan.
The prayer night will be held at Christ’s Church in Effingham and will begin at 6 p.m.
According to a Facebook post from Duncan’s father, Duncan has been released from Carle Hospital home.
You can still donate to the GoFundMe page set up for Duncan at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tristin-duncan-gofund-for-family-and-medical-bills. The page has raised over $3,800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.