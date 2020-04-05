The Effingham Flaming Hearts basketball team found itself in a peculiar situation to start the 2019-20 season.
The Flaming Hearts football team had profound success in the postseason, but that also kept many of the key contributors for basketball on the field later than in the gym like so many of the surrounding teams.
On top of that, the Flaming Hearts had to try and replace 20-plus point per game scorer and Effingham all-time leading scorer Landon Wolfe.
“There’s no replacing the all-time leading scorer,” said Effingham head coach Obie Farmer. “We decided we had to try and do it by committee. Parker [Wolfe] had to elevate his points per game and Drew [Thompson] and Nate [Thompson] had to elevate too.
“Landon was a great rebounder and worked rally well in the post, so we talked to Nate and said ‘hey, you’ve got to get every rebound.’ He really took pride in it this year and really developed his game in that matter and it helped us out a lot.”
Less than two full days following the Flaming Hearts’ loss in the state semifinal in football, those players who had played had to turn around for their first game in the St. Anthony Turkey Tournament.
“It always takes you a couple of weeks of practice to get into a game mode,” Farmer said. “And then it takes a couple of weeks of games until you really start to feel a rhythm for the game. We had one two-hour practice before the tournament and that was it. We got some shots up and a little bit of ball-handling.
“A lot of them were in excellent football shape, they can go really really hard for about seven seconds. We had guys with no legs just trying to do what they could do. But on the other side of that, we had guys like Drew [Thompson] and Tate [Niebrugge] who weren’t football kids but were at conditioning and got a chance to run a little bit.”
The Flaming Hearts were also tasked with trying to replace the 6-foot-8 center Cole Marxman.
“Jacob Stoneburner did a great job while Cole was gone last year, playing post defense and just being a role player on the offense and not hurting us,” Farmer said. “He wasn’t the guy who was going to get five blocks or jump up and dunk everything you throw around the rim.
“This year he made a few more buckets and had some double-digit scoring games and played really good post defense. He was guy that we thought had to play the post position and take that role. There’s not a kid tougher on the basketball court we’ve seen all year.”
But early on, it didn’t seem to affect them, winning the first two games of the Turkey Tournament, defeating Highland 73-38, followed by a 71-45 win over Tolono Unity.
“They went really hard from the beginning of the game but then they were tired,” Farmer said. “It was them trying to gut it out and play as hard as they could. There wasn’t a whole lot of direction from us because we didn’t have a whole lot that we went over.
On the night after Thanksgiving, the Flaming Hearts faced off against the host St. Anthony Bulldogs. However, that was the same day of the football state final, with many of the players wished they were playing in that game.
“We had a football hangover. We were still in football mode,” Farmer said. “we were just playing some of the biggest games of our season and of our career, now we have to go play basketball. That doesn’t come around every day. I told my assistant coaches that if we were playing for the state championship, then my assistants would be coaching Friday and Saturday’s games.”
Despite the lack of a layoff following the football season, the Flaming Hearts kept the game close before falling to the Bulldogs by seven and started the season 4-1.
“Mattoon got better as the year went on, just like St. Anthony did and I thought we did as well,” Farmer said. “We caught them on a night they weren’t shooting well.
“You look at the games we won and people started saying ‘you guys got worse after the first 10 games.’ Well no, we got lucky the first 10 games was what happened. You’ve got teams that are down and sneak by Mattoon a couple of times.”
But the loss to St. Anthony didn’t put the Hearts down, rushing out to an 8-2 start on the season going into their own holiday tournament.
“We were happy with where we were at,” Farmer said. “But we were seeing some teams that were down like Olney. We played Lincoln closer in the conference than anyone this year.”
The Flaming Hearts started off the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Tournament with an impressive 78-75 win over Sacred Heart-Griiffin, which went on to the final four in Class 2A. Following the win over SHG, the Hearts had a quick turnaround and fell to Chicago Corliss 55-34 and lost to Central A&M in the same day. But they rebounded well to defeat Chicago Brooks 76-47 in their final game.
“That tournament is a meat grinder. If you come out of there 2-2, that’s a pretty good tournament and I was happy with it,” Farmer said. “I thought our kids did a good job. I think losing to Corliss earlier in the day had a big bearing on our mentality when we went into the Central A&M game.
“We felt defeated a little bit. We thought we were doing really well and we thought we were going to be able to beat them again like last year, but they ended up getting us and did a lot of the things they wanted to do. We couldn’t play at the height they were playing at.
“Beating Brooks by 29 was an eye-opening game for us. Like ‘look at the level we can play if we just do what we’re supposed to do.’ We forced them into a lot of shots. We packed it way in because the scout was they had a big kid that got to the basket really well and a bunch of guys who liked to shoot threes but didn’t like to make threes. A lot of shooters but not a lot of makers.”
Immediately following the Christmas Tournament, the Wooden Shoes defeated the Flaming Hearts 66-57 in a rescheduled game.
“You never know what’s going to happen in an Effingham County game,” Farmer said. “Thy’re all rivalries between each other. You never want to lose to your Effingham County counterpart. We might’ve been a better team, but that’s why you play the game.
“They played better than us that day. They hit a lot of shots and we just came up short. They had guys who didn’t typically score a lot score a lot, so that can kind of break your back.”
The Flaming Hearts dropped their next game to Apollo Conference foe Mahomet-Seymour, but followed that up with five consecutive wins to give them another matchup with Teutopolis in the semifinal of the Salem Invitational.
This time, the Hearts prevailed, taking a 71-55 victory to advance to the tournament championship.
“Our kids had a fire in their eye,” Farmer said. “They were so dialed in. It was a different mentality before the game, you could tell. Sometimes they’re a little bit loose before a game but that game they were locked in. Not a lot was said in the locker room. Their heads were down and focused and ready to do their job and they came out and lit it up.”
One player that Farmer recognized for getting better as the year went along that will graduate in the spring was Tate Niebrugge especially following a 17-point performance against Teutopolis.
“That was big for him,” Farmer said. “I told him if he doesn’t shoot I was taking him out. We worked on his shot a lot, but it was more working on his mentality. We told him ‘you’re a shooter, if you’re not going to shoot you’re going to come out. I don’t care if you make it or miss it, but you better shoot the ball.
“In that T-town game he started to shoot and we started getting excited and I think that’s when he really got his confidence back and became a threat for us.”
But the Flaming Hearts came up just short in the tournament championship, falling 61-42 to a high-flying and athletic East St. Louis team.
“When you want to win a state title, East St. Louis is a 3A school you have to go through,” Farmer said. “We were a little discouraged, but I was happy with how our kids played. They did not back down at all and went right at them. We kept going right at them and we were down 10 with three minutes remaining.
“We had to try and stretch our defense out, but they passed right over the top of us because they had six inches on every one of my players, so the press wasn’t really going to work. But we had to do something. They pulled it out and started going with a four corners offense and were going to hold it against us, which shows they were worried about us getting the ball back and scoring.”
From that point on however, the Hearts weren’t really able to get into a groove, alternating wins and losses to end the regular season with a record of 19-12.
“What worried me was that we weren’t playing the same way we were last year,” Farmer said. “Last year we started to hit our stride and this year we never really did. Part of that is that we were living and dying by the three. Any given night last year, we could go inside, outside, the mid game and do a bunch of different things.
“It was our of hour hands as coaches. If we were hitting threes we’re really good, and if we’re not, we’re really bad. We didn’t have a whole lot in our arsenal to go toward the basket. Part of it is my fault because I didn’t have any time at the beginning of the season to put things in. It was game prep the entire time and after that we had two or three games a week. Most nights it worked pretty well for us, but you’ll lose a few games a year just because you’re not shooting well.”
Falling behind early and playing better the remainder of the game was a problem the Flaming Hearts couldn’t seem to overcome. They got down big early against Lincoln and played them close the rest of the way.
The same thing happened in the Hearts’ first round regional game against Centralia when the Orphans started the game on a 19-2 run with Koby Wilmoth going 4-of-4 from three and scoring 14 of his 16 in the first quarter to put the Orphans ahead 27-7 at the end of the first.
But the Hearts defense showed up in a major way in the second quarter, allowing just four points and one made field goal.
The Flaming Hearts were able to cut into the deficit and got as close to eight, but just couldn’t get any closer, falling 61-47. Take out the first quarter and the Hearts outscored Centralia 41-34 the rest of the way.
“You cant win a regional or a sectional if you only rely on the three ball,” Farmer said. “Against Centralia, we couldn’t throw it in the ocean. They were a good team and were going to take advantage of the things you let them.
“They shoot well, but they don’t shoot as well as they did that night typically. They shoot okay, but they don’t shoot as well as they did that night against us.”
The Hearts ended the season 19-13. Parker Wolfe lef the team in scoring with 21.3 per game and 2.5 assists per game, also a team-high. Drew Thompson was second on the team with 15.8 per game.
Nate Thompson scored 15.2 per game while leading the team with 8.4 rebounds per game, including three offensive rebounds per night.
The Hearts return Wolfe, Drew and Nate Thompson next year for their senior seasons next year, along with Jacob Stoneburner, Jacob Briggerman and Brayden Pals, who started to see more time as the season progressed.
