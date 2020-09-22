Family Care Associates, a medical clinic at 1106 N Merchant Street, is working on building a new drive through COVID-19 test collection site and immunization clinic.
"We're hoping November," said Janice Westendorf when asked whent he site may open. Westendorf is the Practice Administrator for the facility.
The site will not be immedietly open to all Effingham residents. "What we've talked about is starting with out patient base," Westendorf said. She did leave open the possibility of expanding once the facility is up and running based on evaluation of Family Care Associates' capacity.
The testing clinic is planned to consist of a carport and a temporary structure to shield staff from weather.
Though tests will be conducted and collected at the new site, they will be processed via partnership with Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Matton. Family Care Associates already uses Sarah Bush Lincoln for COVID-related lab work.
The drive-through capabilities will be an advantage over Family Care Associate's current methodologies. "It reduces exposure to the virus," said Taryn Rohr, the group's clinical manager. Rohr has been involved in the planning for the new service.
Westendorf and Rohr were both optimistic about the future of the planned facility. "We could do flu immunization clinics," Westendorf said. She also said that when a COVID vaccine becomes available, they're hopeful that they can operate a drive-through clinic to administer it.
The site is being built in place of a vacant home that currently stands to the north of the clinic. Family Care Associates acquired the land and petitioned the city for a special use permit to continue the project. AKRA Builders is currently attached to the project for planning and construction work.
The clinic's request was approved unanimously by the Effingham City Council last week among much support. "Since this piece of property is not zoned properly for operations as a clinic, they petitioned for the special use for this piece of property to actually have that drive through service for the COVID testing," explained Public Works Director Jeremy Heurman at the meeting.
"That's a great medical facility" said Larry Micenheimer, adding that the development is "a good deal for the city." Merv Gillenwater concurred, saying "it's something that's actually needed too."
The project is being funded, in part, with $49,000 federal tax money that was made available to rural health clinics. This is a special designation given by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for healthcare facilities in underserved rural areas. Family Healthcare Associates has also received COVID-19 related federal funding through programs like Paycheck Protection Program and Provider Relief Fund.
There are currently three drive-through COVID testing sites operating in the Effigham area.
The Illinois Department ofPublic Health lists SIHF Healthcare's drive through clinic. They are open and available to anyone on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For insured patients, there is no copay and most insurers cover the cost of COVID testing. Uninsured patients are billed directly.
Effingham Express Care has drive-through testing available to anyone from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends. If patients do not have insurance, the tests are offered for free.
HSHS Medical Group is the most recent addition to the list. For people who are exhibiting symptoms, need a test for work or school, or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, they wil conduct at drive through test at their Effingham, Decatur, O'Fallon, or Springfield locations. The cost of the test is covered by CARES Act funding. You do not need to be a patient with the organization, though you do have to register with their online system.
