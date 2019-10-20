EFFINGHAM — The basement of the University of Illinois Extension Center in Effingham was feeling the spirit of Christmas Saturday morning as people got a jumpstart on their Christmas crafts.
Elsie Voelker and Claudia Berg of Altamont, who are co-chairman of Culture Enrichment for the Effingham County Home and Community Education (HCE) board, brought back "Christmas in October" after a 15-year absence.
Voelker said when they held Christmas in October 15 years ago it came with a prepared soup lunch and she hopes to build the event back to where it used to be.
“We haven’t done this for many, many years,” Voelker said. “We are just doing it again and we will see what happens.”
According to Voelker, close to 100 people came to the original Christmas in October.
“Today it is on a smaller scale,” Voelker said.
Those attending the event learned how to create Christmas decorations from Mason jars, lids, fabric, string, bows and light bulbs, just to name a few.
There were 13 stations set up with plenty of creative decorating ideas in addition to an idea table with several Christmas ornament examples on display.
Helping with creating decorations were a few members from Effingham County 4-H clubs.
“It’s a good bond between the 4-H program and the HCE program,” Voelker said.
Three demonstration stations were set up. One was led by Sylvia Dust, who was teaching how to make festive plastic bag covers out of fabric. Deb Schultz demonstrated how to make a bow and decorate a present, while Crystal Habing taught how to create a festive kitchen boa.
Ten areas were available for make-and-take ornaments, including various crafts such as how to make a canning lid snowman by Kate Dickens and canning ring Christmas ornament by Marilyn Schaefer. Barb Carie and 4-H member Anthony Kreke helped visitors create a walnut wood reindeer. Ruth Abell helped visitors coming to her station create a bouncing ball made out of glitter glue, Borax and water. Mary Beth Hoene and Teutopolis Wranglers 4-H President Grace Schumacher taught how to decorate a Mason jar.
“I really enjoy working with the little kids here,” Schumacher said. “I like it when we finish a project. It makes the kids so happy.”
Effingham County HCE Board President Sharon Davis taught how to color a piece of embroidery material to make a Christmas decoration. County 4-H members instructed station visitors on how to make a Christmas decoration from a light bulb. Nancy Hoene made Christmas angels out of her husbands discarded plastic Ensure bottles.
Hoene said she has been collecting one Ensure bottle a day for the past six months and throwing them in a big tub.
“I’ve been saving them, one a day,” Hoene said. “So I came up with idea of making angels out of them.”
A couple of visitors to Hoene’s angel-making workstation were Lydia Young and her mother, Hayley Young of Effingham.
“This is a lot more interesting than I thought,” Lydia Young said as she was deciding how to create her Christmas angel.
Every visitor to October in Christmas was given a special cookbook featuring several recipes for the holidays, including carmel corn, peanut brittle, brownies, fudge and vanilla fudge candies, pretzel bites, and breads, pies and cakes.
The recipe book is filled with recipes shared by HCE members. Some of the recipes from the cookbook were made available for those attending Saturday’s event to enjoy.
In addition to Saturday's event, Voelker said the HCE organization creates Christmas stockings, Christmas cards for veterans, walker caddies, wheelchair caddies, clothing protectors for nursing homes and fidget mats for Alzheimer patients.
