The Effingham Performance Center is accepting nominations for an essential worker to receive two Golden Tickets to the theater for Season 11 shows.
Nominations for the Golden Ticket Award will be accepted during the month of November with the award recipient to be announced on Dec. 4. The Golden Ticket Award includes two tickets to each of the Season 11 shows.
“We have given away two Golden Tickets in past seasons, but this year, we decided to award the tickets to an essential worker who has gone above and beyond during the pandemic,” said Kim Jansen, executive director of The EPC.
Examples of essential workers include, but are not limited to, health care workers, emergency service workers, teachers, factory workers, truck drivers, child care providers, farmers, hardware store workers, mechanics, electricians, plumbers and social service workers.
Nominations will be accepted through a form available at The EPC’s Box Office or an online form available on The EPC’s website at www.theepc.org. Forms must be turned in by Nov. 30 to be eligible for the award.
“Our community has so many dedicated workers who have been essential during these unprecedented times. We are certain that we will receive several worthy nominations, and we expect selecting a winner will not be an easy task,” said Jansen.
Season 11, which runs from December through June, includes a variety of shows, including Lorrie Morgan, Jefferson Starship, Winter Dance Party, Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad, Hinder, Recycled Percussion, Soul Asylum, Sawyer Brown, Clay Walker, and Blood, Sweat & Tears.
For more information about the theater, call 217-540-2788 or visit www.theepc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.