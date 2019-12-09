The Effingham Elks Lodge #1016 will be holding their 48th Annual "HOOP SHOOT" on Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Effingham High School. This is the 18th year the "HOOP SHOOT" will be held at the Effingham High School Gym. Doors will open at 9 a.m.
The Elk's "HOOP SHOOT" conducted by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is the Nation's largest Co-ED sports competition and the only non-commercial event on a national basis.
In 2019, over 3 million youngsters, ages 8 to 13, from all 50 states participated. They started at the local contests with winners advancing to district, then to regional and then to state. Seventy-two youngsters emerge from state champions to Nationals Finals where 6 Champions are named.
REMEMBER-all youngsters- ages 8 thru 13 are eligible to participate in the HOOP SHOOT even if they are members of an I.E.S.A team.
Age categories are 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, for both girls and boys. Age group 8-9 shoot from FOUR FEET in from on the free throw line. Others shoot the normal range. (AGE IS AS OF APRIL 1, 2020. Age 8-9 boy's division use the junior size (or girl's basketball).
Each contestant has 25 shots at the hoop. The boy and girl in each age group with the best scores advance through the four tiers of competition to qualify-Local, District, State, Regional, and Finals to reach the Nationals in Chicago, IL in April 21 of 2020. From this final group, one boy and one girl will emerge as the National Champion in each of the three categories: (Six winners in all). Each winner receives a trophy with their name inscribed on it and their name will also be inscribed on a special plaque in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. Carter Hoene from Teutopolis participated at the National Final in 2018.
All area schools will receive this information about the Local "Elk's HOOP SHOOT." In addition to this, the Doris Zerrusen award for the best girl shooter on the local level which has been presented for 28 years. Also the Taylor Worman award for the best boy shooter on the local level will be awarded which has been presented for the 14th year.
