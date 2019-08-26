EFFINGHAM — A new handicapped accessible entrance and a new safe vestibule are just two big changes that students and parents saw during an open house at the Effingham Junior High School Monday.
Students report for their first day of classes Tuesday.
The building has been undergoing renovations in different sections over the summer. The start of school this year is a week later than usual to allow contractors to finish up projects for most of Phase 1.
The three-phase, $14 million project is expected to take three summers to complete. The end result will be a totally renovated school building, paid for mostly with Health-Life Safety funds.
Natalie Armstrong, entering sixth grade this year, was working on learning the combination lock on her hallway locker as her father, Chad Armstrong, watched. She is his fourth child to walk the halls of EJHS.
“It looks a lot different,” said Chad Armstong. “It’s looking nice. I went to high school here, and it definitely looks a lot different from then.”
Armstrong graduated in 1994.
“It’s exciting to see all of the new finishes, but we’ve not been to some of those areas,” said Armstrong. “We’re focusing on the locker and the location of classes.”
Natalie, who will spend grades six, seven and eight at EJHS, said she will watch the building transform a little bit each year until its completion.
She looks forward to switching classes each hour and said it will be a nice change of pace from her earlier school years.
“Last year I got to go from science to social studies,” said Natalie.
EJHS Band Director Logan Andrews met with some students in the newly renovated band room.
“They put in all new heating and air,” said Andrews. “I have a little more usable space than before. They put a new floor down and a new ceiling in, which both are really nice.”
He said the ceiling is about 6-feet lower than it was before and construction workers put in new sound dampening ceiling tiles. New lights were also installed. He gained a new storage cabinet.
Andrews expects about 160 band students in the three grades.
Alexander Palmer, a seventh grade clarinet student, appreciated the new look of the band room and pointed out the “new room” smell.
Principal Cody Lewis said noticeable work on the 1939 section of the building includes the first floor hallway, a new secure entrance and ADA ramps at the front of the building.
In 1939, the Americans with Disabilities Act didn’t exist, so much of the work being done in these three phases will help the building meet those requirements.
“Today is when sixth-graders get to come in and see the familiar, find their lockers and their classrooms,” said Lewis.
This school year visitors will come into a large vestibule where an office staff will greet them at a window, before allowing them into the hallway, should that be necessary.
“The entrance used to have two levels and then you would just come right into the hallway and down a little ways to the office,” said Lewis. “Now we have a larger office and a nurse’s station has been added.”
Superintendent Mark Doan said the EJHS basement and 1939 section first floor is where most of the renovation was focused during the first summer of work, or Phase 1. The second gym and vocational area are also renovated. The building had plenty of asbestos removal, electrical upgrades, and plumbing upgrades. Some areas had HVAC updates in this phase.
Phase 2, which begins next summer, will focus on the 1962 section at the south end, along with second floor of the 1939 section of the building.
“We wish to thank everyone for their cooperation and understanding,” said Doan, referring to the Phase 1 summer projects. “From staff, students and parents, the district appreciates the flexibility shown by everyone.”
He added that at the end of the renovation project, students and staff will have “outstanding learning environments.”
