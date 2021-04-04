The Newton Eagles used three touchdown passes from Aaron Einhorn Friday to help defeat Flora 34-18.
Newton fell behind 7-0 early, after Flora scored on its first drive of the game, but Newton answered with a score of its own on their opening drive, with a touchdown pass from Einhorn to Ben Meinhart to cap off a 10-play, 68-yard drive.
After the Newton defense forced a Flora punt, Newton took the lead on a touchdown pass from Einhorn to Meinhart. Einhorn converted the 2-point conversion to take a 14-6 lead.
Newton was able to add to the lead in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run from Jake Rice to go up 21-6.
The Wolves scored touchdowns on its first two drives of the second half to make it 21-18.
Einhorn ran it in for a touchdown late in the third quarter to create some distance from the Wolves to make it 28-18 before capping the game off with a touchdown pass to Mason Mulvey to make it 34-18.
Marshall Tarr proved to be a workhorse for the Eagles, carrying the ball 19 times for 125 yards, including a long of 51.
Meinhart had four receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns and a long of 58. Zak Pitcher also had four receptions for 68 yards.
Einhorn finished the day 10-of-13 passing for 179 yards and three touchdowns with a long of 58 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.