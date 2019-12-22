The Effingham Flaming Heart Football players and cheerleaders received their awards Thursday.
Logan Brown took home the George Wenthe Sportsmanship Award, while Gave Kihne, Tristen Elkin and Trevon Benavides each earned the Jack Klosterman "Hang Tough" Award.
Mason Hasty earned the Chris Hutts Bandit Award and Austin Herboth received the Lineman of the Year award.
The dynamic duo of Nate Shackelford and Tristin Duncan took home Offensive MVP, while Hasty and Parker Wolfe each earned Defensive MVP.
Jacob Stoneburner and Ivan Angel earned Special Teams MVP.
Tight end Jett Gillum earned Varsity Most Improved award.
The following players earned a varsity letter: Chase Woomer, Trevon Benavides, Nathan Shackelford, Noah Jones, Parker Wolfe, Keegan Baker, Jack Matteson, Holden Lewis, Gunnar Franklin, Tristin Duncan, Nathan Thompson, Jarrett Goeckner, Seth McMurray, Dawson Whitten, Damon Kalber, Luke Spencer, Logan Brown, Cameron Kalber, Logan Arend, Trevor Donsbach, Shawn Cochran, Edgar Castillo, Dalton Fox, Jakob Logan, Payton Simmons, Bryce Ikemire, Mason Hasty, Beau Hefner, Zac Slifer, Gabe Kihne, Jacob Stoneburner, Tristen Elkin, Ivan Angel, Alex Baughman, Derek Lemna, Trevin Dust, Hayvin Prather, Cohen Woods, Marcus Hites, Emma Kessler, Jacob McCarty, Justin Baker, Nathan Barnes, Jonathon Zerrusen, Stetson Green, Ethan Huss, Stiles Crowe, Jett Gillum, Jacob Briggerman, Kollin Waymoth and Austin Herboth.
The Most Improved Football Cheerleader was awarded to Juanita Barker. Outstanding Football Cheerleader award went to Lani Nuebling. Mia Burry earned Most Spirited and Jenna Koester earned the leadership award.
For volleyball, Lexi Chrappa earned the Most Kills. Sam Urch earned the most blocks and Olivia Martin the most digs.
Chrappa also earned the serving award, while Hayley Diveley tallied the most assists.
Martin and Callie Feldhake each earned the Captain Award.
Earning varsity letters was Eliza Montgomery, Taylor O'Dell, Diveley, Chrappa, Kennedy Sowell, Jacy Boatman, Feldhake, Urch, Mogan Hagler, Martin and Britney Walls the manager.
