The Effingham Lady Hearts defeated the St. Anthony Bulldogs in consecutive games to win the 2021 City Series Thursday.
Effingham earned a 7-3 win Wednesday in Game 1 of the series before clinching the best-of-three series 12-4 Thursday.
In Game 1, it was St. Anthony that got on the board first, as Haley Niebrugge drove in Cameron Rios on a single to center to make it 1-0 in the top of the first.
Neither team had a base runner until Riley Cunningham singled in the bottom of the third with one out. Abby Cunningham reached on a fielder’s choice and Daelyn Dunston courtesy-ran and came in to score on a double from Grace Bushur to tie the game at one.
St. Anthony put a pair of runners on in the top of the fourth on consecutive two-out walks, but couldn’t bring them in.
In the bottom of the inning, Jaidi Davis led off with a single before Emma Hardiek was hit by a pitch. Raegan Boone came in as a courtesy-runner for Hardiek.
After both Davis and Boone stole to get into scoring position, Jacy Boatman drove in both on a single to right to take a 3-1 lead.
After Boatman stole second, Taylor Armstrong singled to center to score Boatman and make it 4-1.
Tori Budde was picked off at second after reaching on a single and following a ground out, Abby Cunningham singled to right to score Armstrong.
Dunston courtesy-ran for Cunningham and stole second before coming in to score on a single from Bushur to make it 6-1 after four.
St. Anthony had a chance to cut into the lead when Lucy Fearday doubled with one out, but back-to-back fly outs prevented Fearday from advancing.
Budde led off the Bottom of the sixth with a single and stole second on the first pitch of the at-bat to Riley Cunningham and stole third on the third pitch. Budde came in to score on an RBI ground out from Elena Niebrugge to make it 7-1.
Davis earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out six.
The offense kept rolling for Effingham in Game 2 Thursday when they scored six runs in the top of the second.
Armstrong led off with a single, followed by a walk from Budde and single from Riley Cunningham to load the bases for Abby Cunningham.
Abby Cunningham drove in Natalie Lohman after courtesy-running for Armstrong to get on the board first. A sacrifice fly from Bushur scored Budde from third to make it 2-0.
Davis singled on a line drive to center to score Abby Cunningham and make it 3-0.
With runners on first and third and two down, Emma Hardiek homered to left to make it 6-0 headed to the bottom of the second.
In the bottom of the third, Ana Faber led off with a double before a single from Rios put two on and nobody out. Effingham was almost to avert the danger, getting two quick outs on a fielder’s choice and a ground out.
But Lucy Fearday was able to reach on an error to drive in Rios. A single from Sydney Kibler drove in Addie Wernsing and Fearday to cut the deficit in half at 6-3.
In the top of the fourth, Bushur tripled with one out before Sawyer Althoff reached on an error to put runners at the corners for the Hearts. After Althoff was caught trying to steal second, Davis doubled to left to drive in Bushur to make it 7-3.
After a walk to Hardiek, Davis was able to come in to score, followed by a double to right from Boatman was deep enough to score Boone, who courtesy-ran for Hardiek to make it 9-3.
St. Anthony put a pair of runners on with two outs in the bottom of the fourth on singles from Faber and Rios, but lined out for the third out of the inning.
Fearday came in to score on a passed ball with one out in the bottom of the fifth to make it 9-4.
The Hearts were able to add to the lead in the top of the sixth after Riley Cunningham led off with a double and advanced to third after a single from Abby Cunningham.
Bushur was able to drive in Riley Cunningham and Dunston, who courtesy-ran for Abby Cunningham to make it 11-4 before a sacrifice fly from Davis was deep enough to later score Bushur and make it 12-4.
The Lady Hearts are the 2021 City Series Softball Champions, but will still take on St. Anthony Friday at 4 p.m. for the third game of the series.
