The Effingham Flaming Hearts cruised to a 78-56 over the Mattoon Green Wave Tuesday in a road Apollo Conference matchup. The Hearts built a 22-point lead by halftime and went on to win by the same amound.
Nate Thompson led all scorers with 28 points, while Parker Wolfe scored 21. Both Thompson and Wolfe scored 14 of their points in the first half.
Garrett Wolfe scored 11 points, while Jacob Stoneburner added seven. Brayden Pals scored four while Quest Hull and Jett Volpi each added two.
Up next, the Flaming Hearts play at Taylorville at 7 p.m. Friday.
Robinson 54, Altamont 38
Despite a 22-point night from Kaden Eirhart, the Altamont Indians fell to Robinson Tuesday evening.
Eirhart, a returning member of the Indians squad that went to a sectional semifinal last season, was held to just three points in the first half, but exploded for 19 in the second half.
It wasn’t until late in the second quarter that the Indians eclipsed the 10-point mark, but in the second half, the Indians outscored Robinson 27-25.
No Indians player outside of Eirhart scored more than three.
Jerod Ruffner, Noah Klimpel and Brennyn Abendroth each scored three, while Will Schultz and Eric Kollmann each scored two.
Up next, the Indians host St. Elmo/Brownstown at 7 p.m. Friday.
Paris 45, Effingham 40
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to Paris Monday in the team’s season opener.
Annie Frost led the Lady Hearts with 11 points, while Meredith Schaefer added nine, Ella Niebrugge seven.
Taylor Armstrong scored six, Sawyer Althoff four and Madison Mapes three.
Up next, the Lady Hearts play at Taylorville Thursday.
Neoga 68, Altamont 65
The Neoga Indians prevailed over the Altamont Indians Monday 68-65 in the opener for both teams.
“That was a close game and those are fun to play,” said Neoga head coach Kim Romack. “They can get stressful at times, but those are fun games to play. That’s how you want it to go.
“This is a big win for us against a good, well-coached program. They’ve consistently been good the last several years. To come out tonight to get the first win of the season against a good team, we’re really excited about that and hopefully it’ll take us into a strong week.”
Altamont freshman Grace Nelson scored a whopping 40 points in her debut, including consecutive layups while being fouled on each of them. She converted both three-point plays to tie the game at 53 after trailing by six.
“Our goal was to play with pride and to play with great teamwork and get better with every possession,” said Altamont head coach Katie Lurkins. “I felt that we did that and continued to grow as the game went on.
“Grace not only puts in the work during the game, but she’s successful because she’s the kid that came to double workouts. That shoots the 1,000 shots on her own.”
But Neoga quickly answered with a layup sophomore Sydney Richards to break the tie. After Allison Worman hit a pair of free throws Neoga led by four. Altamont’s Claire Bohm hit a three to cut the lead to one, but Neoga’s Kylee Phillips connected on a jumper to go up three.
But just as she had earlier in the quarter, Nelson got a layup to fall plus a foul and converted at the line to tie the game at 59 with three to go. Phillips hit a pair of free throws, followed by a putback from Abbi Hatton to go back up by four.
Nelson connected on a three-pointer to cut it to a one-point lead with a minute remaining, but Neoga hit their free throws, going 5-for 6 at the line in the final 33 seconds to help secure the win.
