SPRINGFIELD – Years of hard work and determination has landed Effingham Water Authority grant money to begin Phase 1 of a multiphase project at Lake Sara.
The plan is to develop a 30-acre park on the Pearson Peninsula. Phase 1 includes an ADA fishing dock, ADA access from the parking lot to the water, a chess court, and three age groups of different playground equipment, said Tom Ryan, co-chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee.
“Looks like we can begin construction on Phase 1 this year,” Ryan said Monday upon learning the EWA was awarded the maximum amount for park development, $400,000.
Ryan added donations are still needed to complete the first phase of the project and future phases. Donations can be made to lakesaraforever.com.
The grant that will benefit the park project at Lake Sara is funded through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The OSLAD program can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds. When combined with the investment of local matching funds, the recent grants will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide, according to a release from the state.
The long-range goal of Effingham Water Authority and its Parks and Recreation Committee is to redevelop what was once a hub of activity at Lake Sara.
Talk about a development project at Lake Sara’s Pearson Peninsula began more than five years ago. Since then, a detailed master plan has been designed and fundraising is underway for a five-phase project encompassing activities for all age groups. The proposed plan comes with 42 identified projects.
The EWA is working with the Farnsworth Group of Peoria, which in 2018 unveiled the proposed $14.2 million project that would be constructed in five phases over an estimated 20 years.
IDNR also announced Gov. J.B. Pritzker recommended $749,700 in grants for local projects to improve trails and outdoor recreational facilities to the Federal Highway Administration. Funding for the recommended grants is supported by the federal government’s RTP, which provides up to 80 percent reimbursement to local grant recipients for the cost of the trail projects, with those local sponsors providing the balance of the funding for the projects.
Trail Recreation Effingham County (TREC) was among the grants recommended with $200,000 for Phase V1-B.
The projects were endorsed by the Illinois Greenways and Trails Council, composed of representatives of statewide motorized and non-motorized user organizations, statewide agency organizations, organizations involved in greenways and trails, and metro-area greenways and trails coalitions.
