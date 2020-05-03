The Effingham Junior Varsity and other underclassmen teams announced its award winners.
Max Woelfer took home the team’s Offensive Most Valuable Player Award as well as the Leadership Award.
“Max came in and gave us some minutes toward the end of the year,” said Effingham head varsity coach Obie Farmer. “He hit some shots for us. When Parker [Wolfe] was sick for the Marion game, Max started and had some points there.
“Max is a great set shooter, he takes care of the ball and makes good decisions. His ability to shoot the ball and his ability to remained poised under pressure made him an obvious choice to start playing a little bit more when we needed a little more depth off the bench.”
Jakob Logan took home three awards, including Defensive Most Valuable Player, the Toughness Award and the Hustle Award.
“Jakob plays basketball the same way he plays football; 100 miles per hour with his hair on fire,” Farmer said. “He was a little like Dylan Ritz. He went as hard as he could and rebounded everything and was really strong with the ball.
“If the ball was on the ground, he was on the ground. And we’d put him on our toughest JV matchup and he was a really great lift for that JV squad. One thing I really like that he does; is when he catches in the post, the first thing he looks for is the open man.”
Chase Woomer earned the Most Improved Player Award.
“Chase brings a lot of energy to the team,” Farmer said. “He works hard and does everything we ask him to do. He’s another ‘yes sir’ player.”
Jackson Lee earned the award for highest free throw percentage.
“Jackson is a great shooter as well,” Farmer said. “He’s the kind of guy who can really thread the needle with passes. He’s a competitor and he’s the kind of guy who can really destroy a zone defense.”
Sophomore Awards went as follows.
Offensive MVP: Jett Volpi. Defensive MVP Dalton Fox. Hustle Award: Garrett Wolfe. Toughness Award: Max Hardiek. Most Improved: Tanner Pontious. Leadership Award: Dalton Fox.
Freshman Awards went as follows.
Offensive MVP: Armando Estrada. Defensive MVP: Thad Dillow. Hustle Award: London Rinkel. Toughness Award: London Rinkel. Most Improved: Andrew Splechter. Leadership Award: Quest Hull.
