The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 1:04 p.m. March 10 at the intersection of 3rd and Evergreen a vehicle driven by Hillary A. Beard, 29, Sigel, pulled in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Bernita E. Ferry, 69, Lewisport, KY. The impact caused Beard’s vehicle to leave the roadway and strike and damage a Canadian National Railroad Bungalow. A passenger in Ferry’s vehicle, Julissa E. Embry, 22, Lewisport, KY, sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Elijah S. Rodman, 20, Effingham was cited on March 9 for speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.