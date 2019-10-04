The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 3:04 p.m. Oct 2 west of the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jay D. Headlee, 55, Effingham collided with a vehicle driven by Miriam P. Ciro, 61, Effingham.
At 12:10 p.m. Oct 3 at 600 S. 5th, a vehicle driven by Lida T. Taylor, 63, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Nicholas Rueter, Effingham.
Jeremy L. Christy, 21, Altamont was cited on Oct 1 for illegal squealing/screeching of tires.
Amy M. Guy, 43, Effingham was cited on Oct 2 for speeding.
A 17-year-old juvenile from Effingham was cited on Oct 3 for trespassing.
