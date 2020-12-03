The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 7:11 a.m. Dec. 1 at the intersection of W. Fayette and S. Raney, a vehicle driven by Paul D. Pugsley, 48, Altamont, struck a semi driven by Michael A. Leseiko, 55, Batavia.
At 4:15 p.m. Nov. 18 at 101 S. Merchant, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Tate Niebrugge, Effingham.
At 10:33 a.m. Nov. 25 at 1600 Hillside, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Toni Weatherman, Charleston.
At 12:46 p.m. Nov. 25 at the intersection of Raney and Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Charlene M. Everett, 57, Altamont, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by David R. Fritcher, 66, Effingham. Both drivers sustained injuries but refused treatment. Everett was ticketed for failure to yield.
At 1:03 p.m. Nov. 25 south of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Ella G. Seaman, 16, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Erin J. Curtis, 44, Hidalgo.
At 7:05 p.m. Nov. 30 at the intersection of Temple and Merchant, a vehicle driven by Richard D. St. John, 53, Branson, MO, attempted to make a left-hand turn while pulling a camper trailer. The camper trailer struck a vehicle driven by Laura A. Connerly, 57, Effingham.
At 6:15 p.m. Nov. 21 at the intersection of Keller and Hampton, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Andrew J. Adams, 23, Effingham.
At 2:07 p.m. Nov. 29 east of the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Swanson, 31, Dieterich, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Joshua P. Wall, 26, Glen Carbon. Swanson was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Johnna J. Brisentine, 22, Effingham, was cited Nov. 24 on charge of domestic battery.
