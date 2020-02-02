EFFINGHAM — Rotarians from central Illinois gathered in Effingham Saturday night to help the Noon Rotary Club celebrate 100 years of service to the community.
The club got its start with Benjamin F. Kagay, who came up with the idea to organize a Rotary Club in Effingham after attending a Rotary club meeting in Chicago in 1919.
Effingham Noon Rotary was officially chartered as a Rotary International organization on Feb. 1, 1920, and sponsored by the Decatur, Illinois, Rotary Club. Its first weekly luncheon meeting was held Feb. 11, 1920, at the Raleigh Hotel.
Members of the Effingham organization at the time the club was chartered were Kagay, president; Henry B. Wernsing, vice president; Dr. E.L. Damron, secretary; Fred M. Vane, treasurer; Dr. C.E. Bellchamber; Lewis H. Bissel; Lester P. Brewer; C.L. Fisher; Byron K. LeCrone; Herbert J. Rueker; I.H. Schulte; W.J. Sullivan; H.A. Underriner; Fred C. Wenthe; David L. Wright; and Charles J. Moritz.
The club’s current members listened to keynote speaker Rotary International President Mark Maloney of Decatur, Alabama, at the special 100th anniversary meeting Saturday.
Maloney isn’t a stranger to the state of Illinois. He was raised in the Popcorn Capital of the World, Ridgeway, located east of Marion and north of Equality.
“It’s great to be here in Effingham, Illinois,” Maloney said.
Maloney said Saturday marked the second time he visited Effingham in the past 12 months.
“In my youth, I would pass through Effingham on the way to the University of Illinois in Champaign,” he said.
Maloney said he enjoys traveling to different Rotary clubs in the U.S. and internationally with his position. This year marks the 115th year of Rotary International.
Maloney noted another Rotary club celebrating the century mark this year is Rotary Club of Calcutta.
“They were the first club in India and the first club in all of south Asia,” said Maloney. “And I will be there for their centennial two weeks from now.”
Maloney noted eight more clubs in England will celebrate their centennials this year as well. He said with over 235 club centennials last year, he wasn’t able to attend all of them.
“We are moving into a time when Rotary’s growth is more rapid,” Maloney said.
Maloney said Rotary club started with only four members in Chicago and has grown into an organization with clubs in nearly every country of the world with over 1.2 million members.
“And that’s what we are here to celebrate tonight,” Maloney said. “Not the founding of this club or the nice round number of years passed. We are here to celebrate everything this club has achieved since Feb. 1, 1920.”
“Everything the Rotary Club of Effingham has done in the intervening 100 years to make Effingham, the United States and the world a better place,” he said.
Maloney said a Rotary anniversary is an opportunity to look back over time.
“Each individual act of service can sometimes seem insignificant,” he said. “But when you multiply all of those acts by all Rotarians over all of those years, then you add them together with all of the tens of thousands of clubs around the world throughout their histories, you start to realize the kind of impact that everyone of us can be a part of.”
Some of community service projects of Noon Rotary over the years has included providing trees for Harmony Playground, fundraising for CEFS Headstart, dictionary program for third grade students in Effingham County, Meals on Wheels, pavilion at Community Park, sponsorship of several area Rotary clubs including Vandalia, Salem and Flora, projects in Guatemala, co-sponsor of Fourth of July fireworks in Effingham, and sponsorship of a Rotary club in Uganda.
Also making a presentation during the event was Rotary International District 6490 Governor Julie Dobski. Effingham has had four past district governors — Harry S. Parker, 1926; Lowell D. Samuel, 1956; Howard S. Parker, 1968; and Ronald R. Schettler in 2011.
Several local Rotarians received Paul Harris Fellow Awards, including Noon Rotary President Beverly Soltwedel, Monte Bartels, Charlie Brumleve, Don Dawkins, Kaye Dent, Ron Diehl, Robert Fergus, Tom Henderson, Lois Hoene, John Kay, Norma Lansing, Russ Marvel, Larry O’Dell, Dick Rhodes, David Ring, Gregg Sapp, Ron Schettler, Mike Schmidt, Tonya Siner, Mark Wildbur, Amanda Williamson and Debbie Womack. The award is named after Rotary founder Paul Harris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.