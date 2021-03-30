Osvaldo Angel lit up the scoreboard for the Effingham Flaming Hearts in the team's 13-0 win over Taylorville in an Apollo Conference contest.
The sophomore has doubled as both a key contributor to the Flaming Hearts soccer team, as well as a kicker on the football team.
On Tuesday, Angel scored six goals for a double hat-trick for the Flaming Hearts and also had two assists.
Angel wasn't the only one lighting up the scoreboard; as Tucker Moeller finished with a hat trick as well and a pair of assists.
Bryan Said Angel scored a pair of goals and had an assist. Menphis Leasher had a goal and assist, while Santiago Paneda added a goal as well.
Armando Estrada had two assists in the contest. Dylan Cunningham had six saves for the clean sheet.
Newton 7, Decatur St. Teresa 0
Also on the pitch Tuesday was the Newton Eagles. They hit the road to shut out Decatur St. Teresa in blowout fashion.
Ross Farley led the Eagles with five goals and an assist.
Eli Weber scored one and had two assists. Carder Reich added a goal.
Andrew Moore and Gage Reynolds each had an assist in the contest.
Drew Buerster had the clean sheet in the net for the Eagles.
Volleyball
The Newton Lady Eagles fell to Shelbyville Tuesday.
Jenna Ochs and Brooke Johnson each had four kills. Ava Kessler had three, Taryn Johnson two, Faith Shull had one.
Lucy Chapman had a team-high two aces. Allison Einhorn had one.
Einhorn led the team with eight digs, while Brooke Johnson had eight. Brooke Schafer had seven.
Neoga 2, Ramsey 1
The Neoga Indians defeated Ramsey Tuesday (22-25, 25-22, 25-15).
Andrea Burcham (2 kills, 10 assists, 3 digs), Gracie Gresens (1 dig, 1 ace), Ella Shuler (1 kill, 2 assists, 1 dig, 2 aces), Avery Fearday (2 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace), Trista Moore (1 block), Klowee Conder (3 digs, 1 kill).
Sydeny Richards (1 dig, 2 blocks, 1 kill), Abby Hatton (2 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs), Sydney Hakman (3 digs), Abbi Dow (3 blocks, 5 kills, 1 dig).
South Central 2, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 0
The South Central Cougars defeated Cowden-Herrick/Beecher Tuesday 25-9, 25-11.
Halle Smith led the team with 11 kills.
Sydnee Garrett stuffed the stat sheet with five kills, eight aces and 10 digs.
Zada Reynolds had eight assists and two kills. Madyson Magnus had 12 assists, one kill and three aces.
For the Bobcats, Tatyana Duckwitz and Ashlyn Dunaway each had four kills.
Carsen Burks and Gracie Heckert each had one.
Altamont 2, Tuscola 0
The Altamont Lady Indians defeated Tuscola (25-19, 25-21).
Taylor Mette led with five kills and eight digs. She also finished with a team-high two aces. She added a block and assist.
Brooke Runge had two kills and one dig. Elli McManaway had four kills, an ace, two digs and 18 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.