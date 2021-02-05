The Effingham Flaming Hearts earned their third win in as many contests Friday when they defeated the Taylorville Tornadoes 69-52 for an Apollo Conference win.
Nate Thompson led the Flaming Hearts with 26 points, converting nine field goals and shot 8-for-10 at the free throw line.
Parker Wolfe added 21 points on seven made field goals, including one three-pointer while shooting 6-for-8 at the free throw line.
Garrett Wolfe added eight points, while Jacob Stoneburner scored six. Jakob Logan scored four, while Dalton Fox and Jett Volpi each added two.
Up next, the Flaming Hearts will return home Tuesday for a matchup with the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes. Unlike in years past, this one will have Apollo Conference implications on the line.
Lincoln 43, Teutopolis 37
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes fell to the Lincoln Railsplitters Friday evening in an Apollo Conference matchup.
Evan Addis led the Shoes with 11 points, while Evan Wermert added 10 and five rebounds.
Max Niebrugge scored six, Jordan Hardiek four, Brendan Niebrugge three and Matthew Deters one.
Dieterich 54, CH/BC 38
The Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich got into the win column with a win over Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Friday evening.
Jack Westendorf proved to be a force down low, leading the Movin’ Maroons with 17 points. Bryce Budde, who missed the season opener with an injury, scored 15 points.
Pete Britton added 14 points, shooting 7-for-8 at the free throw line. Cory Gephart scored seven and Garrett Niebrugge scored one.
Newton 61, North Clay 44
The Newton Eagles used a combined 26-point night from Aaron Einhorn (19) and Mitchell Zumbahlen (17) to help defeat North Clay Friday evening.
Evan Schafer added 12, while Leo Weber scored 10. Kenny Hartke scored two and Mason Schafer one.
For the Cardinals, Ethan Bible led with 18 points. Logan Fleener scored 10.
Dakota Weidner and Alex Boose each added six, while Collyn Ballard and Bryton Griffy each scored two.
Girls Basketball
Newton 10 11 7 12 = 40
Dieterich 7 6 2 9 = 24
Scoring for Dieterich: Boerngen – 2,1,1 for 2 = 8; Westendorf – 3,0 = 6;
Brummer – 2,0 = 4; Bloemer – 1,0 = 2; Locey – 1,0 = 2; Aherin – 1,0 = 2.
Team totals – 10 – 2 pt; 1 – 3 pt; 1 for 2 f.t.
Scoring for Newton: Zumbahlen – 2,2, 1 for 2 = 11; Einhorn – 1,1,4 for 4 = 9;
Blake – 3,0 = 6; McClain – 2, 0 = 4; Schafer – 0,1 = 3; Murray – 1,0 = 2;
Kessler – 1,0 = 2; Russell – 0,0, 2 for 4 = 2; Hetzer – 0,0, 1 for 2 = 1.
Team totals – 10 2 pt; 4 – 3 pt; 8 for 12 f,.t.
Rebounding: Zumbahlen, McClain & Blake – 5 each; Einhorn, Kessler and Russell – 4 each
Assist – Zumbahlen & Einhorn – 3
Steals – Zumbahlen – 6; Einhorn – 3, Kessler – 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.