The Effingham Flaming Hearts held off a furious comeback attempt from the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes Tuesday for a 77-73 Apollo Conference win.
“That’s a testament to T-town,” said Effingham head coach Obie Farmer. “That’s the way they play. They’re tough kids. They play hard all the time. We knew we had to keep battling. They always have the opportunity to score quick.
“Our guys’ fight tonight was awesome,” said Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder. “I can’t say enough about that. Their fight, their grit, their determination tonight was great. Two weeks ago, this would’ve been a 20-25 point ballgame. But we kept fighting and battling.”
One telling number was that the Flaming Hearts shot 31-for-35 from the free throw line.
“Parker got to the basket a lot and Nate crashed the boards a lot,” Farmer said. “They were fouling at the end to try and close the gap, but we were hitting them. That’s what won us the game. 31 points at the line, that’s almost half our points right there. That and our rebounding gave us the edge.”
The Wooden Shoes were assessed a technical foul for their entrance into the gym, running around the length of the floor onto Effingham’s side. The technical put Nate Thompson on the line, who drilled both to give the Flaming Hearts a 2-0 lead.
But the rest of the quarter was all Teutopolis, with Jordan Hardiek connecting on three 3-pointers, as well as a layup to give him 11 for the first quarter. Evan Wermert also had five first-quarter points and Max Niebrugge four to help give the Wooden Shoes a 20-14 lead after one.
After the teams exchanged buckets to start the second, the Flaming Hearts went on a 12-0 run sparked by a big tip-in from Brayden Pals, followed by six-consecutive points from Parker Wolfe.
“We had spurts in the second quarter where we strayed away from the gameplan that really kind of cost us in the end,” Reeder said. “And rebounding. Rebounding was the biggest thing that hurt us tonight.”
A layup from Wermert stopped the bleeding, but Wolfe was able to add five more second-quarter points to help put his team ahead 33-26.
Garrett Wolfe and Jordan Hardiek exchanged layups to start the second half before a 3-pointer from Parker Wolfe put the Flaming Hearts up 38-28.
But the Wooden Shoes came storming back, cutting the deficit to four after a layup from Matthew Deters and a pair of layups from Hardiek to make it 38-34.
Effingham regained composure to build the lead back up to nine and that’s where it stood after three quarters, with the Flaming Hearts holding a 50-41 lead.
Max Niebrugge started the fourth quarter off with a three to cut the deficit to six, but the Flaming Hearts increased the lead to 12 after layups from Pals, and Parker Wolfe, as well as a putback from Thompson.
Up 61-51, Hardiek got a layup to fall, followed by a three from Evan Addis with under 3:30 to go to make it a five-point game.
Anytime Effingham looked like they were about to pull away, the Wooden Shoes just kept coming. Wolfe made a pair of free throws to put the Flaming Hearts up 63-56, but Teutopolis got four consecutive free throws to fall to make it 63-60 with 2:11 left.
With many of the Hearts in foul trouble, Jakob Logan was called upon for big minutes late. He ended up making one of the biggest plays of the game; a putback with a foul with just over two minutes to go to put the Hearts up 66-60.
“That was very big,” Farmer said. “It kind of changed the tides again. Momentum and energy was starting to go toward the Wooden Shoes a little bit.
“What I like to say is ‘it’s not about how much time you get, but with what you do with that time.’ [Logan] was super efficient and played really hard on defense. he got a big opportunity there. With the teams we play at the level we play, every game is a big game and every opportunity is a big opportunity for you to do something big. He did a really good job with that time.”
On a play where Effingham missed about four shots from within five feet, Jacob Stoneburner finally got the putback to fall, followed by Nate Thompson making a pair of free throws with 56.8 seconds left to go up 70-62.
“They crash the boards hard,” Farmer said. “They take a lot of pride in being able to rebound well. They get after it and it’s a toughness stat.”
“That time of the game, you forget execution on what we do on rebounds and just get caught jumping,” Reeder said. “It happens. You don’t want it to happen in key moments like that.”
But the game still wasn’t over, as Hardiek connected on a three to make it 70-65. Parker Wolfe went 1-for-2 at the line on the ensuing free throws with both teams in the double bonus to make it 71-65.
On the next Wooden Shoes possession, Hardiek got a layup to fall to put the Shoes down just four with 21.4 remaining.
Wolfe made both free throws on the double bonus on the next possession, but Hardiek got a layup to go with the a foul. Hardiek converted the three-point play to put the Wooden Shoes down 73-70 with 15.1 remaining.
Thompson made both free throws on the ensuing possession to go up 75-70, but Max Niebrugge drained a deep three with just over 10 seconds remaining to make it 75-73.
“Our fight was awesome,” Reeder said. “They kept battling. We talked in between the third and fourth to trust the next guy. I thought to end the third we weren’t trusting our teammates. We trusted each other in the fourth quarter. I hate moral victories and this isn’t a moral victory, but I told our guys to walk out of here with their head up and we’ll come back to work tomorrow.”
Wolfe made both free throws once again to go up 77-73 with 6.2 remaining. Farmer instructed his team to all get inside the three-point line and to let the Wooden Shoes shoot to make sure they didn’t foul. The Wooden Shoes missed the three and the Hearts held on for a 77-73 win.
