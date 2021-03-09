The Effingham Lady Hearts used an improved second half to help defeat their crosstown rival St. Anthony Bulldogs on Senior Night Tuesday 47-31.
The Lady Hearts started on an 8-0 run with four different players scoring each field goal. It started with a bank shot from Taylor Armstrong, followed by a layup from Annie Frost.
Senior Payton Budde got a layup to go with a foul but couldn’t convert the three-point play. Madison Mapes followed with a layup. The Bulldogs showed life in the ladder half of the first quarter, getting on the board with a 3-pointer from Riley Guy as well as a layup from Grace Karolewicz to make it 8-5 at the end of the first.
Neither team shot well in the first half, despite getting pretty good looks at the basket.
“When you play these crosstown games, I don’t know what it is, probably the lack of energy from having no fans,” said Effingham head coach Jeff Schafer. “I don’t know what the combined shooting was for both teams, but it was terrible.”
In the second quarter, the Lady Hearts got things started with a layup from Annie Frost. She also split a pair of free throws in two separate instances to go up 12-5 before an old-fashioned three-point play from Mapes put the Hearts up 15-5.
After Lucy Fearday and Frost exchanged layups, Guy got a jumper to fall to make it 17-10 at halftime in favor of Effingham.
“It was a difficult first half to watch,” said St. Anthony head coach Aaron Rios. “From the first game of the year up to now, we’re a better defensive team. Offensively, we just couldn’t get anything going. We just couldn’t get a bucket tonight.”
The Bulldogs were able to cut into Effingham’s lead to start the second half, using a pair of layups from Fearday and a layup from Karolewicz to make it 19-16.
“I was more worried about us,” Schafer said. “I think when they cut it to three, we got it back to seven pretty quickly and probably helped take away their spark. We’re still young, but we probably had more varsity experience out there playing, and that was probably the biggest difference.”
“Lucy Fearday had a couple of buckets underneath and Grace had an and-one,” Rios said. “We acted like [Schaefer] wasn’t even out there and she hit three or four threes. You can’t leave her in no-man’s zone.”
But the Lady Hearts then went on a run of their own, outscoring St. Anthony 15-2. Over that span, Meredith Schaefer scored nine points, including two threes, a made free throw and a jumper to put the Hearts up 34-18 after three.
“We didn’t seem to get [Schaefer] any shots in the first half,” Schafer said. “My assistants called two of the plays that got us five points in that run. we figured our third-tallest person versus their third-tallest was a really good matchup and Meredith finishes well in there.”
St. Anthony managed to cut the deficit to 14 at the start of the fourth, but that’s as close as they would get, as Effingham went on to win 47-31. Schaefer added five more for the Lady Hearts in the quarter, while Mapes and Armstrong each added three.
Karolewicz scored five in the fourth and Fearday four.
“I was excited to come out and play a 3A team,” Rios said. “We played hard defense. I think we’ve had more composure moving the basketball now than in the two years I’ve been here. We just didn’t execute very well on offense tonight.”
