IMG_6576

Effingham wide receiver Armando Estrada hauls in a pass during a football game against Lincoln on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Klosterman Field, in Effingham, Illinois.

 Alex Wallner | Daily News

Due to a printing error, please see effinghamdailynews.com, and pick up the Monday edition of the Effingham Daily News for a full recap of Friday night’s win.

Tags

Trending Video