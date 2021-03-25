Effingham Flaming Hearts Football Schedule
Date Opponent Time
3/19 @ Mahomet-Seymour W 21-7 N/A
3/26 VS Charleston 7 p.m.
4/2 @ Mattoon 7 p.m.
4/9 VS Taylorville 7 p.m.
4/16 VS Mt. Zion 7 p.m.
4/23 @ Lincoln 7 p.m.
Effingham Flaming Hearts 2019-20 Results
Date Opponent Result
8/30 @ Breese Mater Dei W 32-28
9/6 VS Lincoln W 46-7
9/13 @ Jerseyville W 34-28
9/20 VS Mahomet-Seymour W 49-7
9/27 @ Charleston W 35-14
10/4 VS Mattoon W 42-0
10/11 @ Taylorville W 48-6
10/18 @ Mt. Zion L 37-23
10/25 VS Freeburg W 42-20
11/2 VS Breese Central Playoffs W 55-13
11/9 VS Benton Playoffs W 42-7
11/16 @ Prairie Central Playoffs W 27-14
11/23 VS Murphysboro State Semifinal L 20-17
