Effingham Flaming Hearts Football Schedule

Date Opponent Time

3/19 @ Mahomet-Seymour W 21-7 N/A

3/26 VS Charleston 7 p.m.

4/2 @ Mattoon 7 p.m.

4/9 VS Taylorville 7 p.m.

4/16 VS Mt. Zion 7 p.m.

4/23 @ Lincoln 7 p.m.

Effingham Flaming Hearts 2019-20 Results

Date Opponent Result

8/30 @ Breese Mater Dei W 32-28

9/6 VS Lincoln W 46-7

9/13 @ Jerseyville W 34-28

9/20 VS Mahomet-Seymour W 49-7

9/27 @ Charleston W 35-14

10/4 VS Mattoon W 42-0

10/11 @ Taylorville W 48-6

10/18 @ Mt. Zion L 37-23

10/25 VS Freeburg W 42-20

11/2 VS Breese Central Playoffs W 55-13

11/9 VS Benton Playoffs W 42-7

11/16 @ Prairie Central Playoffs W 27-14

11/23 VS Murphysboro State Semifinal L 20-17

