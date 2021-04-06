Effingham head soccer coach Weston Peno knew his squad was going to have to play a perfect game against Mattoon and their vaunted offense Tuesday afternoon.
For one half, the Hearts(3-8) played a perfect game, and then it came undone as the Green Wave(10-3) scored four unanswered goals beating Effingham(3-8) 4-0.
“Well, we fell into a trap pretty quickly. No. 9 (Trent Hettinger), man he’s fast. He used his speed on that side, and they were claiming an advantage on that side. As we switched, they were good on going back and forth on that,” Effingham head coach Weston Peno said. “There wasn’t much we could do two goals in. I’m not happy with some of things that happened along the way in this game, but there’s not much we can do. We played well, just fell into a trap.”
Mattoon’s Mac Beadles got the Green Wave on the board with a shot that netted the bottom left corner on the seventh minute of the second half.
Just six minutes later, the Green Wave got on the board again by a Gavin Gonzalez goal, fed to him by Brinkschroeder.
Gonzalez driving Effingham’s defense inside the penalty box was thrown to the ground drawing a yellow card from the referee on the Heart’s Jackson Doedtman. Doedtman was sent off by the referee.
On the ensuing penalty kick, Effingham goalkeeper Brandon Duncan went right in anticipation of the shot, while Gonzalez put the ball in the bottom left corner, making the score 3-0 on the 17th minute.
Mattoon scored at the midway point of the second half with a Trent Hettinger goal that slid under Effingham’s Duncan capping off the Green Wave offensive output against the Hearts.
“I think we finally woke up,” Mattoon head coach Ryan Ghere said. “The last day and a half we’ve been on spring break. We had a good discussion at half time. I challenged them a little bit and you know, they responded. You have to give them credit. They did their job in the second half. The outside midfielders did their job serving balls in, and the guys in the middle did a good job of finishing. I thought defensively we were good all game. They(Effingham) have some really good players. They did a nice job of keeping them out of the goal and waited for our offense to get started. They put together a good second half in the final third.”
Play would get chippier between the two clubs as Effingham would be penalized again with a yellow card, this time on Osvaldo Angel on the 29 th minute and was sent off as well.
“My expectations were to move the ball from the back and be very cognizant of where our positioning is on the field especially once Mattoon got possession, they’re a powerhouse in movement,” Peno said. “Our big thing was, set your traps early, make sure there’s two defenders to one, and just move forward with it. I think in the first half we did a very good job of it. We controlled it, but we couldn’t capitalize on goal.”
Peno said he was pleased with their performance especially in the first half.
“I’m not mad at them,” he said. “We fell into their trap and it took a little bit to get out of it and by that time we lost control. That’s just part of it.”
After the match Peno told the team they’d break down the game on Wednesday.
“There’s no point of diving in to the wrongs right now. I always have them reflect on everything they’ve done well as an individual and a team,” he said. “We bring that to practice and discuss it. I think that gives them an opportunity to instead of being yelled at at what they need to fix, they can self-reflect and move forward.”
Peno said the score wasn’t reflective of how the Hearts performed.
“They played strong,” he said. “The beauty of soccer is you could have 0-10 and still doesn’t reflect the true nature on both sides. I think that’s part of it. I try to get them to keep their heads up.
Tuesday’s match was the second home game in two days against Coles County squads. Monday Effingham suffered a 3-2 heartbreaking loss to Charleston.
“11(Aly Abou-Zaid), 14 (Carter Gordon) and 24 (Blake Garrett) pushed pretty hard on us. We went to man on them – and play shadow in a sense to help with the pacing. Part of it was we tried to shorten up the ball from the back,” Peno said. “A lot of times that will work for us. We started to get a greedy and push it forward. That’s where that pace and momentum was lost, especially in the second half.”
Mac Beadles, goal (1), Andrew Brinkschroeder, asst. (1)
Gavin Gonzalez, goal (1), Andrew Brinkschroeder, asst. (2)
Gavin Gonzalez, goal (2), PK
Trent Hettinger, goal (1), Kaiden Bowersock, asst. (1)
