The Effingham Flaming Hearts defeated the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes Friday 71-55 at the Salem Invitational.
The team used a well-balanced scoring attack, with Nate Thompson leading all scorers with 19 points. Tate Niebrugge had one of if not his best shooting performance of the season, going 5-of-7 from 3-point land.
Parker Wolfe scored 16 while Drew Thompson added 15.
For the Wooden Shoes, Luke Ungrund led the team with 17 points, while Evan Wermert scored 13.
Brock Deters and Evan Addis each added eight points. Matthew Deters scored four and Jordan Hardiek scored three.
North Clay 74, Oblong 53
The North Clay Cardinals used double-digit scoring from four players Friday to help defeat Oblong.
Luke Fleener led the Cardinals with 19 points, while Ian Bailey pitched in 16. Ethan Bible and Tyson Jones each finished with 11.
Dakota Weidner and Lane Hokenbrink each scored six while Logan Fleener scored four and Alex Boose scored one.
Altamont 80, Patoka 32
The Altamont Indians crushed Patoka Friday 80-32 just days ahead of the National Trail Conference Tournament.
Aidan Jahraus and Kaden Eirhart each scored 21 points, with Eirhart connected on five 3-pointers.
Noah Klimpel scored 11 points off the bench, while Denver Duckwitz added seven.
Noah Teasley scored six, Will Schultz three, and four other Indians each finished with two.
South Central 71, CH/BC 39
The South Central Cougars used a combined 42 points from Keenin Willshire and Hunter Brandt to help defeat Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Friday in a National Trail Conference matchup.
Willshire went for 22 while Brandt scored 20. Collin Miller added 13 while Chase Dodson scored six.
For the Bobcats, Jadon Robertson led with 15 points while Daniel Lucas scored 12.
St. Elmo/Brownstown 73, Mulberry Grove 44
The Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown used a balanced attack to crush Mulberry Grove Friday.
Bryton Pruett scored 14 points, including four made threes, Jace McWhorter scored 13 points and had three steals.
Andy Goldsborough scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double, including six offensive rebounds.
Jacob Baron scored 11 points and had eight rebounds two blocks. Gavyn Smith scored nine while grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out six assists.
Effingham 49, Vandalia 43
The Effingham Lady Hearts defeated Vandalia Friday at Vandalia.
Annie Frost led the Flaming Hearts with 17 points. Hayley Diveley scored 10, Ella Niebrugge seven, Sawyer Althoff six and Taylor Armstrong five.
Katie Carie and Callie Feldhake each scored two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.