Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 50. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.