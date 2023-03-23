EFFINGHAM — Twenty-one area girls' basketball players made up the 2023 Effingham Daily News All-Area Teams.
Each team features seven players from surrounding schools.
Meet all three teams below.
FIRST TEAM
Lucy Fearday, Forward, St. Anthony, Sr.
– Fearday averaged 18.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and two assists per game. Shot 51 percent from the floor (38 percent from three) in 33 games. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Second Team, the Associated Press All-State Second Team, the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Signed to Lake Land College for softball.
Nancy Ruholl, Guard, St. Anthony, Frosh.
– Ruholl averaged 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Shot 46 percent from the floor (40.8 percent from three) and 73 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.
Kaylee Niebrugge, Forward, Teutopolis, Sr.
– Niebrugge averaged 18.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Shot 52.7 percent from the floor (32.4 percent from three) and 76.4 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team and the Associated Press All-State Second Team. The 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Signed to Lake Land College.
Emily Konkel, Guard, Teutopolis, Sr.
– Konkel averaged 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Shot 36.3 percent from the floor (32.5 percent from three) and 73.7 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Third Team. Signed to Eastern Illinois for softball.
Grace Nelson, Guard, Altamont, Jr.
– Nelson averaged 31.3 points per game in 13 games. Suffered a season-ending injury in December. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team, the Associated Press All-State Second Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Committed to Illinois State.
Sydney Richards, Forward, Neoga, Sr.
– Richards averaged 17.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.7 blocked shots per game. Shot 46.3 percent from the floor and 79.8 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Associated Press All-State First Team, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Second Team, was the National Trail Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player and National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player and earned a spot on the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament and National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Committed to Lake Land College.
Gracie Heckert, Guard, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, Sr.
– Heckert averaged 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Shot 39 percent from the floor (33 percent from three) and 82 percent at the free-throw line. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Third Team, was an Associated Press Honorable Mention, named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team. Signed to Parkland College.
SECOND TEAM
Bria Beals, Guard, Effingham, Soph.
– Beals averaged 10.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Shot 43 percent from the floor (35 percent from three).
Madison Mapes, Guard, Effingham, Sr.
– Mapes averaged 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Shot 47 percent from the floor (42 percent from three) and 80 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the Apollo Conference All-Conference Second Team.
Stacie Vonderheide, Guard, St. Anthony, Jr.
– Vonderheide averaged 13 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.8 steals per game. Shot 56 percent from the floor and 70 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and was a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention. The 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Most Improved Player.
Haylee Campbell, Forward, Neoga, Jr.
– Campbell averaged 11 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Shot 46.8 percent from the floor. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.
Miah Ballard, Guard, North Clay, Jr.
– Ballard averaged 18.8 points, seven rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Shot 45.7 percent from the floor. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
Ella Kinkelaar, Guard, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, Jr.
– Kinkelaar averaged 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Shot 38 percent from the floor (36 percent from three) in 30 games. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team.
Lexi Seabaugh, Forward, Brownstown-St. Elmo, Jr.
– Seabaugh averaged 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Shot 46 percent from the floor (44 percent from three) and 71 percent from the free-throw line. Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
THIRD TEAM
Ella Niebrugge, Guard, Effingham, Sr.
– Niebrugge averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Shot 41 percent from the floor (37 percent from three). Named to the Apollo Conference All-Conference Second Team. The 2023 Effingham Daily News Girls Basketball Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year.
Anna Faber, Guard, St. Anthony, Sr.
– Faber averaged 10 points, 5.2 rebounds, four assists and 2.4 steals per game. Shot 41 percent from the floor. Named as a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention. Signed to Kankakee Community College for softball.
Cortney Brummer, Guard, Dieterich, Sr.
– Brummer averaged 11 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Shot 30 percent from the floor. Named as a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Lilly Kessler, Forward, Newton, Jr.
– Kessler averaged 9.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Shot 37.3 percent from the floor. Named to the Little Illini Conference All-Conference First Team.
Abbie Becker, Guard, Cumberland, Sr.
– Becker averaged 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Shot 32 percent from the floor (33 percent from three). Named to the Lincoln Prairie Conference All-Conference Second Team. Signed to Aurora.
Allison Czyzewski, Forward, North Clay, Sr.
– Czyzewski averaged 10.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Shot 42.6 percent from the floor. Named as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Special Mention and a National Trail Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Brooklyn Garrett, Guard, South Central, Sr.
– Named to the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team. No stats were available.
