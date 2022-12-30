Effingham County will continue to require cash bail after a Kankakee County circuit court judge ruled Wednesday that Illinois’ SAFE-T Act provision eliminating the cash bail system to be unconstitutional, a local official said.
The cash bail provision is one of the more controversial aspects of the SAFE-T Act, which includes several reforms to policing, pretrial detention, and sentencing in an effort to reduce the disproportionately high incarceration rate of low-income residents and other marginalized communities.
The SAFE-T Act will go into effect Sunday, Jan. 1 across the state of Illinois, but the cash bail provision, for the time being, will not take effect in Effingham County and other counties that successfully challenged the provision.
“Everything except for the no cash bail part will go into effect, but the no cash bail will basically stay status quo until the supreme court has made its decision on it,” Effingham County State’s Attorney Aaron Jones said.
Jones said cash bail is required in Illinois’ constitution and that eliminating it should require more than just legislative approval.
Jones joined more 60 other counties in challenging the no cash bail provision.
“The argument that we made, and that we still make, is those can be changed but it has to be a referendum submitted to the voters of the state,” Jones said.
Now, it is up to the Illinois Supreme Court to either reject or take up the state’s appeal.
Jones said the cash bail provision of the bill will remain ineffective in Effingham County unless the Supreme Court decides to rule in favor of the state of Illinois’ appeal.
“The timing on that is unclear. Although, I suspect that it will be done on a somewhat expedited basis given the importance of this particular situation,” Jones said.
